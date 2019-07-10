Singer August Alsina hospitalized after losing ability to walk: 'I couldn’t feel my legs'

Singer August Alsina is in the hospital.

The hip hop/R&B hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday, announcing that he was recently hospitalized for losing the ability to walk. The singer revealed his calamity in a series of video messages to fans, showing him laying down in a hospital bed.

"As you can probably tell, I’m in the hospital," Alsina said. "So, here’s the stitch: I woke up one day and wasn’t able to walk."

"I couldn’t feel my legs and my doctor ended up admitting me into the hospital," he revealed. "We’re doing a bunch of tests and they’re saying I have some nerve damage going on throughout my body.”

“It’s like my immune system went on vacation. So, I’m just waiting on it to come back and we can get together and it can do what it do, man,” the singer added.

Prior to his hospitalization, Alsina was scheduled to appear at last weekend's Essence Festival in his hometown of New Orleans, before these unexpected health issues forced him to miss the show. Along with the video, the singer apologized to fans who attended the event, saying their support "means the world" to him.

"I’m here with the stitch & to also apologize for not being able to make the essence fest gig last night," Alsina captioned the post. "I take my career & your time very seriously & the fact that you guys show up for me, endlessly. Means the world!"

The singer attributed his paralysis to an autoimmune disease he has dealt with for several years, which affects the liver. However, he went on to assure fans that he remains in good spirits, despite his condition.

"I’m man down right now, & figured I should share that my auto immune disease is raging, but im fighting this thing & on my mission to shake back & be able to make it up to you," he ended the caption.

This is not the first time Alsina has been candid about his health. In 2017, the singer first discussed his autoimmune disease diagnosis in an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, and told fans they shouldn't feel sorry for him.

"The reality is, I'm sick all the time," he told Smith. "I don’t really like to talk about it because I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy. Don’t treat me like I’m a f----- cancer patient, because I’m not."

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

He also revealed that his liver disease has also affected several of his family members in the past.

"I'm sicker than ever & having a hard time accepting what I feel & what the Doctors are saying is most true," Alsina captioned the video. "After sitting down and talking with my fathers mother and sister, They explained to me that sickness & illness runs in my family. My father & grandfather both died of severe illness. but they were FIGHTERS & that's all that matters. Just ride with me is all I ask."

In addition, Alsina also had laser eye surgery in 2015, after discovering he was slowly going blind due to an undisclosed condition.

"This s--- is beyond painful & Life be throwin' a n---- curve balls but what I've gained from it all is priceless," he wrote in 2015. "A lot of things that are so natural to us in life (like waking up and being able to see) we can take it for granted."