ENTERTAINMENT

Simon Cowell's son will 'start at the bottom' if he pursues similar career

Simon Cowell shares son Eric, 9, with partner Lauren Silverman

By Caroline Thayer , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Simon Cowell told Fox News Digital that if his son plans to pursue a similar career as him, he will have to 'start at the bottom' just as Cowell did.

With what seems like a career of boundless success, Simon Cowell hopes to one day leave his empire to his son, Eric.

"l would be delighted if he would take over the reins," Cowell told Fox News Digital on the red carpet for "America's Got Talent," just one of his popular competition shows."But he's never once said to me, ‘I want to be a music producer or a television produce.'"

"But if he did say to me, ‘I want to do what you did,’ I would encourage him," the British star continued. "However, I would say to him, ‘But you've got to start at the bottom like I did.’ Right? 'You're not going to get a producer's job straightaway.'"

Simon Cowell puts his hand to his chin as he watches a performance in a chair

Simon Cowell says he would be delighted if his son Eric would take over his empire. (NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"'You're going to have to be a runner, like I did, and you're going to learn,' Cowell says he would tell Eric, 9, whom he shares with partner Lauren Silverman. 

In addition to "AGT," Cowell has had his hand in curating "American Idol," "Britain's Got Talent" and "The X Factor."

"But he's never once said to me, ‘I want to be a music producer or a television producer,'" Cowell revealed. "He's really into animals. He could be a vet or something to do with sea life, I don't know," he theorized.

SImon Cowell points to his son Eric on the carpet of AGT who is standing in front of him in a blue shirt and Lauren Silverman has her arm wrapped around him split Lauren looks adoringly at Simon with Eric looking off in a picture from the same event

Simon Cowell and his partner Lauren Silverman are parents to son Eric, 9. Cowell thinks his son might want to pursue a career that has him working with animals. (Steve Granitz/David Livingston/Getty Images)

Cowell says filming "AGT" is better when Eric is around, sharing that his son "really enjoyed" the show.

"I was looking at him at times and he was on his chair … dancing around and he was just having the best time. So I love having him down here with me," he said.

Simon Cowell behind the judges desk on "America's Got Talent"

Simon Cowell poses for a picture on the set of "America's Got Talent." (Rae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Cowell previously told Fox News Digital that becoming a parent had also impacted his way of judging: "I have a son, I have much more empathy for the younger acts."

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

