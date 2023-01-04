Simon Cowell reveals why he turned down an opportunity to have his own talk show

Simon Cowell is getting candid about why he'll likely never host a talk show.

During a recent interview, Cowell revealed he almost had his own talk show but decided he couldn't go through with it at the last minute.

"I got to the point where they built the set, and I started to get anxious and then really stressed out. And I just walked out the meeting," Cowell told E! News. "I just said I literally couldn't do this. I just couldn't talk to people all day long. I'm not very good at talking."

Had Cowell gone through with his show, he wouldn't have been the first "American Idol" alum to go that route. The first season winner, Kelly Clarkson, is hosting her fourth season of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on NBC, and Jennifer Hudson, who came in seventh on season 3 of the show, is hosting "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

SIMON COWELL REVEALS HOW HIS SON CHANGED HIS JUDGING STYLE: ‘I HAVE MUCH MORE EMPATHY’

Cowell rose to fame as part of the original judging panel of "American Idol" alongside Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. He was known for being the harsher judge, unafraid to say what everyone else was thinking. He also judged the British and American versions of "X Factor" and is currently on the judging panel of both "America's Got Talent" and "Britain's Got Talent."

The famous judge recently spoke to Fox News Digital about how his judging style has evolved since welcoming his son Eric in 2014. He explained that since his son was born, he now has "much more empathy for the younger acts" who audition.

"The truth is you want everyone to succeed. I just get frustrated when people … don't do well or make their own decision. … It's frustrating," Cowell said. "When I first started making these shows, they just got loads of terrible people and asked me to comment on them. 'Well, they're all terrible. What do you want me to say?’ Then, over the years, I think people got better now."

Cowell has been credited for the formation of musical groups One Direction and Fifth Harmony and launching Leona Lewis' career.

In celebration of the 12th anniversary of the formation of One Direction, a never-before seen video of Cowell and his fellow judges Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger putting One Direction together was released in July 2022.

The video showed Scherzinger suggesting they form "an imaginary boy group instead of just saying no" to those who weren't necessarily ready to make it as a solo act. Niall Horan was the first member selected, and he was paired with Harry Styles.

Scherzinger became excited when Louis Tomlinson was added, saying, "Yes. They're the cutest boy band ever. … The little girls are gonna love them.

"They're just too talented to get rid of, and they've got just the right look and the right charisma on stage. I think they'll be really great in a boy band together," Scherzinger added. "They're like little stars, so you can't get rid of little stars, you know? So you put them all together."

Soon Liam Payne and Zayn Malik were added.

"Now that is a good idea," Cowell said. "Oh my God. That is the category I want. It's them."

Scherzinger addressed the video during an appearance on an episode of "Sherri."

"Honestly, I never thought this footage would see the light of day. … I thought Simon burned it," Scherzinger said after host Sherri Shepherd said, "I always thought it was Simon Cowell who birthed One Direction."