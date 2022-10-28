Former One Direction band member Niall Horan announces new solo music and festivals in 2023

New music is coming from Niall Horan in the upcoming year.

Horan took to social media on Thursday when he shared the news that he would be putting out a third album, and he plans on taking his music on the road at multiple music festivals.

"I'm back. I've got new music coming in the new year that I'm really really proud of, and I appreciate you being so patient with me while I've done it," Horan said in a social media video.

The singer did not reveal any details about his new music. He released his debut solo album "Flicker" in 2017 and released a second album, "Heartbreak Weather" in 2020.

Prior to releasing his own music, he was part of the extremely popular boy band One Direction with Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.

Even though nothing has been officially announced as of now, Horan did make it clear that he plans to play his music at multiple festivals in 2023.

"Something that I've wanted to do forever is festivals, and I've never really had the opportunity to do it," he said. "I think we will be announcing some festivals in the next couple of days and weeks and months for next year, which I'm really excited about."

On top of releasing his own new music, it was also recently announced that Horan would be a coach on "The Voice" season 23, Blake Shelton's last season with the show. Horan will also be sitting with returning coach Kelly Clarkson and fellow new addition, Chance the Rapper.