Sia surprises Maddie Ziegler with special 16th birthday gift

Maddie Ziegler got a sweet treat for her 16th birthday from her close pal and frequent collaborator, Sia

The Australian singer, 42, gave the teenage dancer an expensive truck – complete with a red bow.

Sia, whose real name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, offered fans a peek at the present on Instagram Sunday.

Several photos showed the twosome embracing in front of the vehicle, which Page Six identified as an Audi Q3 truck.

“Happy Birthday to my most special noonoo @maddieziegler ❤️,” Sia posted on Instagram.

Ziegler also commemorated the gift on social media.

“Sweet sixteen <3 can’t believe this car is actually mine !!” Ziegler captioned an Instagram carousel, which included a shot of her leaning on the front of the vehicle.

In another image, Ziegler rested on the truck's hood while Sia posed on one leg with her arms stretched out.

The pair have worked on music videos together for several years. Ziegler called the singer "the best artist I've ever heard or seen or worked with" when speaking to E! in March 2017.

"I feel like she's given me such great advice and so many things that I learned from her every day," she added. "I feel like we both are so happy that we found each other because she made me a better person."