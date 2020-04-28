SI Swimsuit finalist Kathy Jacobs is spending her time in quarantine creating face masks for those in need

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

While some regions throughout the country have begun lifting their stay-at-home orders amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Southern California -- where Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Kathy Jacobs resides -- is still holding firm that sheltering in place is paramount in combating the novel virus.

However, Jacobs hasn’t let the injunction stifle her life or her day-to-day routine. She spoke to Fox News about how the quarantine has not only brought her closer to her family but has also inspired her to be creative in what she loves to do the most -- get crafty.

Jacobs, who facetiously admitted that she hadn’t taken a single nap since the stay-at-home orders were set in place, explained that she has long lived up to her nicknames: “Sidetrack,” because she’s often easily distracted, and “Krafty Kathy” because she can make anything out of arts and crafts.

“One time I actually did an entire wedding out of ninety-nine cent store items, so I’m very crafty,” Jacobs, 56, told Fox News on Thursday of how she’s been passing her time during the self-isolation period.

"I just keep going out to my garage and seeing if there's anything I've overlooked that I could turn into a face mask," she continued. "And I got some fabric, too, at Joanne's -- they have a thing where you can order fabric and then they put it in the trunk of your car.”

Jacobs has been hard at work custom-making her own face masks, which she donates and hands over to those in need.

In addition to creating masks, the Calabasas, Calif., native enjoys a home full of pug pooches -- adopted by herself and her 23-year-old daughter Abigail. The mother-daughter duo even recently threw a party for the dogs, since it had been a year from the time Abigail had adopted a rescue companion.

“My daughter adopted the rescue pug she had a year ago, yesterday,” Jacobs explained. “And so we -- my daughter made him these little cupcakes and then we filmed them eating them. We put them in little dresses. That was pretty cute.”

However, the celebration didn’t stop there.

The ageless beauty also revealed that Abigail had just learned hours earlier that she was granted acceptance into medical school at New York University in Long Island.

“She just found out that she got into medical school -- NYU has a medical school in Long Island -- a brand new medical school and get this, it's free,” Jacobs said. “Literally just found out this morning that she's getting into free medical school.”

Jacobs admitted that as a mother, she is terrified at the idea of her daughter not only being far away from the West Coast but so close to the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City.

“And I'm usually not afraid, but it's kind of scary for her to go to New York because it's such a -- but she's going to be in Long Island. Not at the epicenter. But that's pretty close.”

Despite the pandemic, Jacobs said she was remaining upbeat about the world’s outlook as many still weather the storm.

She said that when the outbreak started, and the world as we knew it quickly began changing, she was in the middle of a press run that stemmed from becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist -- until everything was upended.

“I think I had like a pretty good streak going and then this all happened,” Jacobs said. “Like I was actually supposed to go on the 'Today' show, 'Inside Edition' wanted to do a whole thing where they followed me around and 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' and then this happened. So I can't believe I had like three national talk shows that I was going to be going on, which is crazy.”

Jacobs said the major adjustment during the quarantine period is staying hopeful that the pandemic will pass, adding that working up the drive to work out consistently, as she did before the self-isolation, is easier said than done.

“The biggest adjustment is just trying to keep yourself hopeful," she said. "Like, keeping yourself in a place of -- because I feel like I'm so lucky that I'm healthy and that it hasn't affected my family. And then, you hear all these people that it's affected and you keep yourself in that space of being positive, I think."

Jacobs continued: “And, it's really easy to eat a lot and not exercise for me, quite honestly. So I have to like, force myself to do some exercise or I've been going for walks at night and forcing myself to stay active because that's the biggest challenge is that it's easy for me to be so inactive.”

In the meantime, Jacobs said she’s keeping close tabs on the developments of COVID-19 in the New York area and praised Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his handling of the fluid situation.

“Yeah. I have been watching the governor. What do they call it? They said that I'm a 'Cuomosexual,'” she said about the New York official. “Like when you're in love with Governor Cuomo. I've fallen in love with the governor.”