'Bachelor' star Shayne Lamas and Nik Richie divorcing after 11 years of marriage

Gossip legend Nik Richie and his "Bachelor" star bride Shayne Lamas have split after 11 years together, Page Six is told.

While it’s sad news, the pair married in Las Vegas after knowing each other for eight hours, so they’ve made it about 10 years and 11 months longer than they had any business making it.

Richie, 42 — founder of controversial scuttlebutt site the Dirty — has already been seen hitting the party scene as a single man, we’re told.

Lamas, 35, is the daughter of "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Lorenzo Lamas. They appeared together on a reality show about their family, E!’s "Leave It To Lamas," in 2009.

Shayne also won the 13th season of "The Bachelor." She got engaged to Matt Grant on the show but didn’t follow through with the wedding.

Reached for comment, Shayne told us, "After my engagement to Matt ended … I was devastated and still in search of what I was originally seeking, which was to find love and start a family."

"The Hollywood socialite scene I was in left me in a massive state of depression and I lacked fulfillment," she added. "Shortly after ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Leave It to Lamas,’ I married a man in Vegas after knowing him less than 24 hours on a complete whim."

"But I can honestly say after 11 years of marriage and two beautiful and thriving children, it was a successful decade," she said. "Nik and I are best friends and will continue to raise our children as a team but our marriage has been empty for years. Nik and I have not been intimate in almost a year and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that will take a toll on any marriage no matter how much respect you have for each other."

She called the decision to separate "pure common sense," adding, "What we once had is no longer there."

Meanwhile, Richie has been trying to make something of a comeback after taking a break from the gossip game a few years back.

In fact, he hired a plane to fly over Miami a couple of weeks ago, trailing a banner reading, "Nik Richie Is Back! Download [gossip app] Celeb. He Is Risen."

He’s been partying in the city with nightlife guru Dave Grutman, Jonathan "Foodgod" Cheban and O.J. Simpson.

Richie and Lamas appeared on VH1’s "Couples Therapy" in 2012.

The pair have two children. Lorenzo’s wife, Shawna Craig, was a surrogate for Richie and Shayne’s second child.