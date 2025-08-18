Sharon Stone confirms unexpected celebrity dating rumor with Grammy winner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sharon Stone divulged a few secrets about her love life.

Stone, 57, was in the hot seat during a recent guest appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" with her "Nobody 2" co-star Bob Odenkirk.

Cohen asked the "Basic Instinct" actress to clear up rumors surrounding her past relationships, including hear-say that Stone dated Grammy-award-winning rapper Nelly.

"I mean ... this is crazy enough that I actually might believe it," Cohen said before agreeing with Odenkirk who chimed in, "I'm gonna say yeah."

"Sharon, did you go on a date with Nelly?" the Bravo patriarch asked, to which Stone said, "Yes, I did."

Love was not on the line for the pair, though, and Stone admitted she only went on one date with the "Country Grammar" artist.

Stone was previously married to Michael Greenburg from 1984-87, and then married Phil Bronstein in 1998. Their relationship ended in 2004.

The "Casino" star adopted her first son, Roan, 25, with Bronstein. She then adopted Laird, 20, in 2005, followed by son Quinn, 19, the following year.

Stone reflected on a more difficult time in her life during an interview with Today. The actress confessed that her family took priority after she experienced a medical scare which nearly cost her life.

In September 2001, Stone suffered a stroke and doctors thought she might not live. She had a cerebral hemorrhage that lasted nine days.

"I have been a person who's been blessed to have ... I had a very big career at one point," Stone told the outlet. "In the ‘90s, I think it would be fair to say I pretty much owned the ’90s as an actress.

"I stopped when I had a stroke. I had a massive, massive stroke and nearly died. So, I couldn't work. When I reconsidered what value things had to me in life."

Stone added, "I really wanted to have children and spend my time with them and I only really worked as much as I needed to support my family, but now my children have left the nest, and now I'm back to work."

She previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she suffered extreme financial strain after suffering the stroke.

"I had $18 million saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone," said Stone, who revealed people took "advantage" of her in her weakest moments because they "thought [she] was going to die."

"My refrigerator, my phone – everything was in other people’s names. I had zero money."

Despite the major setback, Stone said she chose to move forward.

"I decided to stay present and let go," she said. "I decided not to hang onto being sick or to any bitterness or anger. If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you. But if you hold faith, even if that faith is the size of a mustard seed, you will survive."

"So, I live for joy now," she added. "I live for purpose."

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.