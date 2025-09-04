'Shark Tank's' Barbara Corcoran posts bikini photo on Instagram saying goodbye to summer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran put her bikini body on display as she said goodbye to summer.

On Monday, the 76-year-old shared a photo of herself in a neon green bikini with a side-by-side picture of herself bundled up for fall on Instagram.

She noted that the bikini post was August 31st and the fully clothed picture was a representation of Sept. 1.

"This is what being a New Yorker feels like! My heart says summer but my calendar says Fall…" Corcoran captioned her post. She paired Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" to play when the images are viewed.

In the bikini picture, Corcoran was drying her hair after a dip in the ocean. She waved to the camera and smiled as the waves were crashing behind her.

In the photo of herself prepped for fall weather, Corcoran sported a tan trench coat, a matching scarf, dark denim jeans and nude pointed shoes.

Fans quickly praised the businesswoman for her looks. "Omg she’s sexier than sexy," an Instagram user commented.

Another added, "Whatever Barb is doing she’s perfect."

In June, Barbara shed some insight on what she does to keep up with her looks. She shared an image of herself on Instagram, along with an extensive list of procedures she had done.

"Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets," she captioned her post before spilling the work she's done.

Corcoran has had three face lifts, a brow and eye lift and a neck lift. She also gets filler four times a year, professional teeth whitening, Fractional C02 laser on face once a year and at-home haircuts and color every six weeks.

In July, she also uploaded a photo of herself getting Botox and captioned the post, "natural beauty."

Corcoran told Page Six she's considering a fourth face lift for her 85th birthday. She also didn't rule out other body enhancements or anything she can "sign up for."

"I’m thinking of enhancing my figure. I would like to have a bigger chest, bigger hips, bigger butt," the real estate mogul told the outlet at the time.

