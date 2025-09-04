Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

'Shark Tank's' Barbara Corcoran posts bikini photo on Instagram saying goodbye to summer

Businesswoman shares side-by-side images marking end of summer in New York

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Barbara Corcoran on the ‘biggest problem’ still facing the housing market Video

Barbara Corcoran on the ‘biggest problem’ still facing the housing market

The Corcoran Group founder Barbara Corcoran joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss housing costs rising at the slowest pace since 2021 and losing her mobile home in the Los Angeles fires.

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran put her bikini body on display as she said goodbye to summer.

On Monday, the 76-year-old shared a photo of herself in a neon green bikini with a side-by-side picture of herself bundled up for fall on Instagram.

She noted that the bikini post was August 31st and the fully clothed picture was a representation of Sept. 1.

Barbara Corcoran bikini

"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran said bye to summer with a bikini post. (Barbara Corcoran/Instagram)

"This is what being a New Yorker feels like! My heart says summer but my calendar says Fall…" Corcoran captioned her post. She paired Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" to play when the images are viewed.

In the bikini picture, Corcoran was drying her hair after a dip in the ocean. She waved to the camera and smiled as the waves were crashing behind her.

"This is what being a New Yorker feels like! My heart says summer but my calendar says Fall…"

— Barbara Corcoran

In the photo of herself prepped for fall weather, Corcoran sported a tan trench coat, a matching scarf, dark denim jeans and nude pointed shoes.

Fans quickly praised the businesswoman for her looks. "Omg she’s sexier than sexy," an Instagram user commented. 

Barbara Corcoran smiling

Barbara Corcoran has had work done over the years to keep up with her appearance. (Chris Haston/WBTV via Getty Images)

Another added, "Whatever Barb is doing she’s perfect."

In June, Barbara shed some insight on what she does to keep up with her looks. She shared an image of herself on Instagram, along with an extensive list of procedures she had done. 

Barbara Corcoran smiling

Barbara Corcoran is a television personality on "Shark Tank." (Eric McCandless via Getty Images)

"Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets," she captioned her post before spilling the work she's done.

Corcoran has had three face lifts, a brow and eye lift and a neck lift. She also gets filler four times a year, professional teeth whitening, Fractional C02 laser on face once a year and at-home haircuts and color every six weeks.

Barbara Corcoran plastic surgeries

Barbara Corcoran shared all the procedures she's had done. (Barbara Corcoran / Instagram)

In July, she also uploaded a photo of herself getting Botox and captioned the post, "natural beauty."

Corcoran told Page Six she's considering a fourth face lift for her 85th birthday. She also didn't rule out other body enhancements or anything she can "sign up for."

"I’m thinking of enhancing my figure. I would like to have a bigger chest, bigger hips, bigger butt," the real estate mogul told the outlet at the time.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

