'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary, wife Linda sued in fatal boat crash: reports

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O'Leary and his wife, Linda, are being sued by the family of one of the victims of a fatal Ontario boat crash that took place over the summer, according to multiple reports.

According to the Toronto Sun, the relatives of Susanne Brito are suing the O'Learys for wrongful death. They are reportedly seeking punitive, exemplary and aggravated damages.

“For this grieving family, it is about obtaining civil justice so as to prevent these types of deaths and curtailing reckless and dangerous behavior from continuing on our lakes,” the family's attorney, Patrick Brown, said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

Linda O'Leary was charged in September with “careless operation of a vessel” in connection with the Aug. 24 accident in which her vessel struck a larger vessel on Lake Joseph, killing two people, including Brito.

A man identified as Gary Poltash, 64, died at the scene. Brito, 48, died of her injuries shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Following the accident, Kevin, 65, issued a statement to TMZ saying he was a passenger on the boat, which “had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident."

At the time, Linda's lawyer, Brian Greenspan said it was regrettable and inappropriate that police had decided to charge her with a "regulatory offense under the Shipping Act."

The Ontario Provincial Police also charged Richard Ruh, who was on the vessel that was hit, with "failing to exhibit navigation lights while underway."

The Sun reported that Ruh is also being sued as well as the vessel's owner.

In a statement obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Brito's mother, Rosa Ragone, said: “Our family has lost a beautiful, loving person. We are devastated. We sincerely hope that through this process, that justice is served and that steps are taken so that innocent victims like Suzie, are not seriously injured and killed and that other families do not have to go through such pain and loss.”

Linda is due back in court on Nov. 21, according to the Sun.

Reps for the O'Learys did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.