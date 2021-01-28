Twitter silent as AOC accuses Ted Cruz of attempted 'murder' on its platform

Twitter appears to be steering clear of the serious accusations leveled by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. against Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on its platform Thursday.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has repeatedly called on Cruz to resign over his challenge to part of the Electoral College certification of President Biden's victory, rejected the GOP lawmaker's olive branch after the two of them agreed to conduct congressional hearings into the stock trading app Robinhood's decision to block purchases of stock in companies like GameStop amid Wall Street chaos caused by amateur traders.

"I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out," Ocasio-Cortez told Cruz. "Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign."

Critics blasted the Democratic "Squad" member's rhetoric. The conservative Media Research Center (MRC) challenged Twitter to take action against her tweet and suggested hypocrisy by the tech giant after former President Donald Trump was permanently suspended from the platform earlier this month.

"A deranged Member of Congress accusing a US Senator of attempted murder? If Trump had lied like this, you would have shut him down," MRC reacted. "@birdwatch @TwitterSafety - SUSPEND @AOC or prove your leftist bias. #SUSPENDAOC"

Conservative commentator Stephen Miller tested out Twitter's new community fact-checking initiative "Birdwatch" by filing a report on the congresswoman's "Misleading or potentially misleading" tweet.

"Ted Cruz did not attempt to have Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez murdered," Miller asserted.

Others suggested that Ocasio-Cortez's tweet amounts to "libel" and incitement of violence against the senator.

"Louder with Crowder" host Steve Crowder wrote, "I’m not saying this tweet is an attempt to incite violence against a sitting Senator. But a claim like that requires proof or it’s verifiable libel. You clearly see yourself as above the law."

"@TwitterSafety I'd like to report this tweet. @AOC accusing a sitting senator of attempted murder...can we at least get a fact check? This type of accusation is not only subject to libel, it makes a lot of ppl feel unsafe. What if she's inciting retaliation against @SenTedCruz?" RedState editor-at-large Kira Davis asked.

"I support @tedcruz filing a lawsuit for this libel. I support Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to be investigated for incitement against Senator Cruz and irresponsibly spreading conspiracy and hateful rhetoric. This behavior should not be tolerated in Congress," author Chad Felix Greene tweeted.

A spokesperson for Twitter told Fox News, "We've no comment on this."

Ocasio-Cortez has heightened the rhetoric toward her GOP colleagues in recent weeks. On Wednesday, the congresswoman claimed that the House Republican caucus was made up of "White supremacist sympathizers" and that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., "answers to these QAnon members of Congress."

"There are no consequences in the Republican caucus for violence, there's no consequences for racism, no consequences for misogyny, no consequences for insurrection, and no consequences mean that they condone it," Ocasio-Cortez told MSNBC. "It means that silence is acceptance and they want it because they know that it is a core, animating energy for them and this is extremely dangerous."