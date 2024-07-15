Shannen Doherty settled divorce with ex one day before cancer death

Shannen Doherty and ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko finalized their divorce one day before the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star died from cancer. She was 53.

Doherty and Iswarienko signed off on a dissolution of marriage, and spousal support was terminated for both parties on July 12, according to the documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The former couple was married for 11 years before Doherty filed for divorce in April 2023, with Shannen's rep telling Fox News Digital at the time that the split was "the last thing Shannen wanted," but she "was left with no other option."

Doherty died Saturday, July 13, following a long battle with cancer, her representative confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"It is the mutual wish and desire of the parties to effect a full, complete, and final settlement of all their respective property interests, future and present, by this Judgment, and, except as otherwise set forth herein, to irrevocably adjust and determine forever all legal obligations of any nature which may exist with respect to one another and by reason of their marriage, and to fully and completely resolve any and all issues relating to division of property, reimbursement claims and/or credits, spousal support, and attorneys’ fees and costs," documents stated.

Doherty was awarded full ownership, title and interest in her property in western Malibu, in addition to three vehicles and four bank accounts.

Shannen also received 100% of the community property interest in retirement assets for her Screen Actor's Guild pension plan.

Iswarienko is responsible for buying out Doherty's interest in their shared Mooney-20 Airplane "for the sum of $100,000" in a one-time payment, which will be made within five business days of the sale of their Camarillo Hangar.

Community property to be sold with proceeds divided includes a Texas residence to be sold by April 2025 and a catalog of Iswarienko's photographic work created during their marriage.

Any images of Doherty taken by Iswarienko must be removed from his website, and he shall be "prohibited from exploiting the photographs" of Doherty, according to documents.

Doherty was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Two years later, she announced her cancer was in remission, but the disease returned in 2020. In November, Doherty shared that her cancer had metastasized and spread to her brain and bones.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress , Shannen Doherty," her representative confirmed with Fox News Digital. "On Saturday, July 13th she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie.

"The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Doherty was previously married to actor Ashley Hamilton from 1993-1994, and Rick Salomon from 2002-2003.