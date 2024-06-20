Shannen Doherty claims ex is prolonging their divorce in 'hopes that I die before he is required to pay me'

Shannen Doherty didn’t mince words in a legal filing against her estranged husband this week, accusing photographer Kurt Iswarienko of waiting for her to die before he agrees to pay her spousal support.

"It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years," the former "90210" star wrote in a Friday filing obtained by Fox News Digital.

Doherty, 54, criticized Iswarienko’s continued luxurious spending while explaining that her income has decreased over the last year because of her medical costs for her cancer treatments, since she hasn’t worked in the last year and because she won’t be receiving as many residuals from her former show "Charmed." The actress said she also won’t be eligible for health insurance from the Screen Actors Guild because she didn’t work.

"Our assets are neither difficult to characterize nor divide," she wrote in the court documents filed in Los Angeles on Friday. "Our divorce should not be complicated. It is abundantly clear to me that Kurt is intentionally delaying settlement in hopes that I will not survive the divorce proceedings."

SHANNEN DOHERTY IS DOWNSIZING HER THINGS TO PROVIDE AN ‘EASIER TRANSITION’ FOR LOVED ONES AMID CANCER BATTLE

The actress is requesting $15,343 monthly in spousal support from Iswarienko.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Kurt’s average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $672,916," Doherty, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage 4 breast cancer, claimed in the documents. "My average annual earnings for the last three years of marriage was $259,708."

She continued, "Although Kurt’s income is substantially more than mine, he has not made any temporary spousal support payments and has made no contributions to my attorneys’ or accounting fees and costs since the time our divorce action was filed."

Doherty married Iswarienko in 2011 and filed for divorce in April 2023.

‘BEVERLY HILLS: 90210’ STAR SHANNEN DOHERTY OPENS UP ABOUT BEING FIRED FROM SHOW: ‘I DO BLAME MYSELF’

On the debut episode of her podcast, "Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty," in December, the actress shared that she went into surgery to remove a brain tumor in January 2023 after learning her husband had allegedly cheated on her.

"I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," she said. "To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She added, "At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years."

Doherty added in the filing that while she has been unable to work and "incurring exorbitant medical expenses not covered by insurance to undergo experimental treatments in hopes of prolonging my life," Iswarienko has been using their airplane, spending thousands at medical spas, on jewelry, Gucci and on flights for his agent, with whom Doherty says he is in a relationship "while simultaneously claiming that he has insufficient funds with which to support me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also accused Iswarienko of a "sadistic push and pull game" of not providing information on his income to her.

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Doherty and Iswarienko for comment.