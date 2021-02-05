Shania Twain says Britney Spears inspires her ‘a lot’: ‘I sing along to her records’

Sometimes, Shania Twain just wants to scream and shout to Britney Spears.

The country crooner recently took to her podcast "Home Now Radio with Shania Twain" to reveal her love for the pop princess.

"Hit me baby one more time. Oh yeah! Britney Spears," said the 55-year-old. "I don’t sound like her, but I sing along to her records."

According to Twain, who is the best-selling female country star of all time, one of her most memorable experiences in Sin City involved witnessing the 39-year-old hit the stage.

BRAD PITT RECEIVED CHEEKY BIRTHDAY WISH FROM SHANIA TWAIN: 'I’LL MAKE AN EXCEPTION'

"Britney Spears is another residency artist in Las Vegas that I have seen a few times," the fellow Grammy winner shared. "She was initially in Zappos theater where I ended up myself and I loved the room. I thought her show was great and I was motivated to get on that same stage, so her show inspired me a lot."

Twain began her Las Vegas residency in December 2019. Spears had her first residency titled "Britney: Piece of Me" from 2013 to 2017.

"It was a fantastic show," gushed Twain.

And that’s when the singer revealed a fun fact about Spears’ sophomore studio album.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I actually co-wrote a song for her years ago in 2001, it was for the album ‘Oops!... I did it Again,’" said Twain. "The song was called, ‘Don’t Let Me Be The Last to Know.’"

"Home Now Radio with Shania Twain" is available for streaming on Apple Music Hits.