Shania Twain on the impact of her album 'The Woman In Me': 'It changed everything'

Shania Twain is looking back on one of the biggest moments of her career: The release of the album "The Woman In Me."

Twain, 55, released "The Woman In Me" in 1995, an album credited with putting her on the map, just before she teetered into pop territory with her next album, "Come On Over."

The star recently spoke with Fox News about the album's success.

"I certainly had no idea during the making of 'The Woman In Me' that it would be such a pivotal moment in my life and in my career," Twain confessed. "It changed everything. I had no idea what to expect as far as if it would succeed at all and then when it did start to succeed, of course [I had] no idea that it would come to this -- 25 years later I would be celebrating a diamond edition."

SHANIA TWAIN RELEASING DIAMOND EDITION OF 'THE WOMAN IN ME' FOR ITS 25TH ANNIVERSARY

"The Woman In Me" contained four number-one country hits, including "Any Man of Mine," which crossed into the pop charts. The record was certified diamond, meaning the album has been purchased well over 10 million times.

"I'm just really grateful. I mean, wow," Twain added. "At the time, when it was happening, when I was starting to experience success with that album, I got so busy that I couldn't even celebrate the successes in the moment. So it's only now that I'm really celebrating what was going on then."

While she has plenty to reflect on, the singer is keeping busy developing a television series.

SHANIA TWAIN, 54, TALKS AGING IN HOLLYWOOD: 'I'M NOT GONNA SIT AROUND'

The star is set to executive produce, write music for and appear in an adaptation of the book "Heart of Texas."

"The 'Heart of Texas' story is quite parallel in many ways to my own. It's about a young family that loses their parents and facing all the challenges of carrying on life without their parents as a family unit, keep the family business going," she said. "They're ranchers. I was never a rancher, but I'm horse crazy so I'm already dreaming about the horse I'm going to ride in the series, I can't wait."

Twain promises "interesting" characters, "drama," "love" and "a rollercoaster of emotions."

"It'll be beautiful as well," she insisted. "It'll be so beautiful. The locations are going to be gorgeous, I'm already enjoying location scouting."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She's also been working on new music from home and is "hoping to be able to release something in the spring."

"The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition" is out now.

Fox News' Ashley Dvorkin contributed to this report