Brad Pitt received cheeky birthday wish from Shania Twain: 'I’ll make an exception'

Shania Twain has a brand new message for Brad Pitt.

The actor celebrated his 57th birthday on Friday and while he no doubt received a plethora of well wishes for his special day, one stood out above all others.

Twain, now 55, famously referenced Pitt in her 1997 hit song "That Don't Impress Me Much."

The song references male suitors that the country legend doesn't find particularly impressive, including one who cares a bit too much about his appearance.

"OK, so you're Brad Pitt," she sings, referencing the actor's good looks. "That don't impress me much."

However, for just one day, Twain's feelings seem to have changed.

"Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception for today," she joked on Twitter.

The country songstress previously told "Entertainment Tonight" about why she chose to call out the actor in her now-iconic song.

She said the reference stemmed from private photos of his and his ex Gwyneth Paltrow's being leaked and published in Playgirl magazine.

"I thought it was a horrible invasion on them and I just sort of took the other angle of it," said the singer. "He's so gorgeous, clothed or naked, so I just did that as an exaggeration ... being playful."

As of the December 2019 interview, there was one thing about the star that still didn't impress her.

"It doesn’t impress me much that I still have not met Brad Pitt," Twain shared. "Come on!"