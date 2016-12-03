Shakira to Attend Ex’s Wedding, Report Says

Shakira apparently has no hard feelings toward her ex.

The Colombian singer will allegedly be attending the wedding of Antonio de la Rúa, whom she dated for over a decade.

Rúa, the son of former Argentine president Fernando de la Rúa, will marry Colombian beauty pageant queen and DJ Daniela Ramos. The pair met at a Shakira concert right before he and the singer called it quits.

According to a report from TV Notas, rumors are swirling that De la Rúa will be inviting Shakira to his wedding since the two are still business partners.

Last January, on the Colombian pop star's website, Shakira and De la Rúa announced they had decided to "take time apart" from their romantic relationship. They said De la Rúa would continue to oversee Shakira's business and career interests.

Soon after the split, Shakira hooked up with Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué. The two have been an item for about a year.

Recently, there have been online rumors that Shakira is pregnant.

Shakira’s father, William Mebarak, spoke out about his daughter’s supposed bundle of joy, hinting that the superstar singer and soccer player are expecting their first child.

“Hopefully, the news will be made official soon,” Mebarak told La Prensa in Honduras.

A few hours later, Mebarak clarified his statement, telling the Spanish daily hola.com that the press misconstrued his words.

“I’ve heard in the press that certain outlets claim I confirmed the alleged pregnancy of my daughter,” Mebarak told the website. “That is completely false. I want to reiterate… I have not confirmed it.”

On Thursday, TV Notas published photos of Shakira with what they say appears to be a baby bump.