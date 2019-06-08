Selma Blair loves new walking bike after using cane became 'painful' amid MS battle

Selma Blair is standing strong amid her battle with multiple sclerosis.

The actress, who has been extremely open about the mental and physical complications she's experiencing from the disease, just got a new mobility bike to help her maneuver.

She took to social media to praise Barbara Alink, the inventor of the pedal-less non-motorized walking bike, and explain why she made the decision to use it.

"I cannot express the gratitude I have towards the kindness and hard work of #barbaraalinker. She is the woman behind the invention, design and build of this wonderful #walkingbike," she wrote.

"I have been without my @the_alinker_world while taking care of things back home, seeing family and healing and thought I could manage with my cane. It became untenable and painful to my joints. So she found me. She gave me this bike. And I took off," Blair continued.

"So many people have already stopped me to ask about it," the mother-of-one explained. "Good thing I am a chatterbox and so happy with this #mobilityaid, I feel like a model at a car show. Gonna nap. And look forward to the days ahead with faster, smoother, increased mobility in a walking city. Thank you thank you @the_alinker_world #gamechanger #reactivateyourbrain #activateyourbrain #kindness #brilliance. #life"

Blair made her MS battle public in October 2018 after getting the diagnosis in August.

In an interview with Good Morning America in February, the "Cruel Intentions" star said she cried after learning the news. "They were tears of knowing I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control, and there was some relief in that."

"Ever since my son was born, I was in an MS flare-up and didn't know, and I was giving it everything to seem normal," Blair said. "And I was self-medicating when he wasn't with me. I was drinking. I was in pain. I wasn't always drinking, but there were times when I couldn't take it," she explained.

Blair continues to update her fans about her condition in an attempt to normalize MS and having a disability. One of the activities she misses most is riding horses.

In May, she was honored at the Race to Erase MS gala with the 2019 Medal of Hope for raising awareness on the disease.