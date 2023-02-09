'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause hospitalized after surgery to remove ‘large’ ovarian cyst

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause shared a health update with her fans after being hospitalized.

The 41-year-old reality television star took to her Instagram story to share a selfie, wearing a medical mask and hairnet in a hospital bed.

"Had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed," Stause announced on her social media.

She thanked her doctor for the critical treatment and for taking "such good care of me."

"Feeling good and being looked after by my…" Stause continued, adding a purple heart emoji, indicating her partner, Australian singer G Flip, is taking care of her.

The "All My Children" alum also urged her 3.6 million followers to pay attention to any abnormal health signs and to get a checkup if necessary.

"If you have bad unexplained cramps, don’t ignore it!" she concluded.

Stause rose to fame during the first season of "Selling Sunset," Netflix’s luxury real estate show.

The series focuses on a successful real estate group run by twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim. Stause is one of several glamorous women who sell luxurious properties in the glorious, yet cutthroat Los Angeles housing market.

The reality show recently aired its fifth season, which ended with Stause revealing she’s been dating G Flip.

Since the launch of the television series, Stause has proven to be a fan favorite.

From season 1, the reality show followed her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband Justin Hartley.

The actors split in 2019 after marrying in 2017. On "Selling Sunset," Stause claimed she was "blindsided" by their separation and that he ended their marriage over a text message.

Stause and the "This Is Us" star finalized their divorce in 2021.

After the two called it quits, news of Stause dating "Dancing with the Stars" dancer Keo Motsepe began to surface. The two dated for three months, and Stause moved on to her boss Jason Oppenheim.

In "Selling Sunset" season 5, the show highlighted Stause and Oppenheim’s relationship. Their emotional breakup was also featured on the show.