Chrishell Stause teases 'Selling Sunset' drama as she blasts 'fake' co-star during season 6 filming

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause is already teasing the drama as the cameras start filming season six of the Netflix show.

Stause took to Instagram Wednesday to call out a "fake" co-star. The 41-year-old made a name for herself in season one of the luxury real estate show.

Now, she's calling someone out for being thirsty for camera time.

"The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL," she wrote on her Instagram story. "Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it."

‘SELLING SUNSET’ STAR JASON OPPENHEIM STILL ‘HEALING’ FROM CHRISHELL STAUSE BREAKUP AMID SEASON 5 PREMIERE

Although Stause didn't give any details about the dramatic moment, she claimed she "archived" screenshots for the future.

"Screenshots have been archived for this very moment," she added. "Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now-not before-when you have a camera crew around you [rolling eyes emojis] I hate fake [s--t] If you want camera time-JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle.

"But don't try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up excited for you," Stause continued. "You guys are smart. I think you will see who is in need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15mins."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The cast of luxury real estate sellers saw the addition of Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi for season six as Christine Quinn said goodbye to the Netflix show.

Stause isn't new to drama on the show. For season five, she had to endure watching her relationship with Jason Oppenheim start and end on the TV screen.

Jason, who runs the real estate group with his brother Brett Oppenheim, previously talked about how difficult it was seeing the relationship play out.

"That was tough," Jason told Page Six at the time. "I did watch it a couple of days ago, and it was even more difficult than I expected, so I don’t think anyone should have to do that, to be honest."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[I’m] still healing, still processing," Jason said. "I think — or I’d hoped — that maybe I’d … processed it better by now, but it’s clearly going to be a longer process than I expected."

A premiere date for the upcoming season has not been announced.