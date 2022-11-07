Selena Gomez responds to Francia Raisa drama after saying Taylor Swift was her 'only friend' in the industry

Selena Gomez has responded to criticism after she said Taylor Swift was her only friend in the industry while promoting her documentary "My Mind and Me."

The comment by Gomez seemingly upset her close friend Francia Raisa – who donated a kidney to the musician in 2017.

In a cover story with Rolling Stone published on Nov. 3, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer claimed she felt like she "didn't belong" in the industry because she was not friends with the "cool group."

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong," she told the outlet.

In a since-deleted comment on an Instagram post pointing out the quote, Raisa wrote "Interesting," according to multiple reports.

Gomez later commented on a TikTok explaining the perceived drama writing, "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know."

Raisa, who stars in "How I Met Your Father," first met Gomez in 2007 when the two made an appearance at a children's hospital. Ten years later, Raisa donated a kidney to Gomez.

The former Disney star revealed the news after a successful surgery.

"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," Gomez wrote in the caption of a post announcing her kidney transplant at the time. "There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."

Raisa also spoke out about the transplant.

"I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process," she wrote at the time. "This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story."

However, Raisa was not included in Gomez' documentary "My Mind and Me."

The documentary, which was released on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4, was directed by Alek Keshishian. It documents Gomez' struggle with health, anxiety and depression over the past six years.

"I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc," Keshishian said about the film, Variety reported. "I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love."

"Everything that I have gone through, it’s going to be there. I’m just making it my friend now," Gomez also said in the documentary.

"I know this is the beginning for me."

Gomez has publicly struggled with her mental health for years. In 2014, the former Disney star entered a mental health facility shortly after she was diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"My lupus, my kidney transplant, chemotherapy, having a mental illness, going through very public heartbreaks — these were all things that honestly should have taken me down," the actress explained in a 2020 interview with Elle magazine. "Every time I went through something, I was like, ‘What else? What else am I going to have to deal with?'"

