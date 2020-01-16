Selena Gomez showcases new 'Rare' neck tattoo: 'Did it again'

Selena Gomez is continuing the trend of bite-sized neck tattoos into 2020 and just revealed some new ink to add to her repertoire.

The 27-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video and image of her new neck tattoo, “Rare,” which is a homage to her latest studio album of the same name that took her some four years to complete.

In the video, Gomez dons a tie-dye pullover hooded sweatshirt as she admires her newest piece in a mirror before giving the artist a hug for his work. A second image displays the thinly written lettering on her neck.

SELENA GOMEZ REVEALS WHAT IT'S LIKE TO DATE IN HOLLYWOOD

"Did it again @bangbangnyc 🦋 rare," she captioned the post.

Gomez is among a number of musicians and celebrities to have gotten new ink recently.

Just last month, Demi Lovato, 27, debuted a new back tattoo that she got less than a week after announcing her split from model Austin Wilson, 25, which she dubbed “Divine Feminine” for its depiction of an angel being suspended and carried by doves between Lovato's shoulder blades.

SELENA GOMEZ SAYS SHE'S 'DONE BEING SILENT' AND PROTECTING OTHERS WHO 'NEVER' PROTECTED HER

“We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward,” Lovato’s tattoo artist, Allessandro Capozzi, explained. “The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you.”

SELENA GOMEZ REVEALS THIGH TATTOO AFTER AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS PERFORMANCE

Earlier that month, the singer also got a neck tattoo by the famed artist Doctor Woo that read “survivor.”

Hailey Baldwin even sent fans into a frenzy when she debuted a neck tattoo that read “Lover,” the name of Taylor Swift’s latest studio album and making waves because of her husband Justin Bieber’s ongoing schism with Swift.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Love always wins,” Baldwin’s artist Woo captioned that post.