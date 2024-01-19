Selena Gomez and David Henrie confirmed to appear in 'Wizards of Waverly Place' reboot

The Russo family are returning to the small screen for a new magical story with old roots.

A new sequel of the Disney Channel show "Wizards of Waverly Place" has been announced, with big names from the original cast returning to the show.

"Wizards" brings back David Henrie as Justin Russo. Henrie will be a regular on the show. Selena Gomez will reprise her role as Alex Russo. Gomez will be a recurring guest star on the series.

The storyline of this series sees Justin, now a father and husband, leave his magical powers behind for a normal life with his family after leaving his job at WizTech. Everything changes when a young wizard named Billie seeks out Justin's help.

This plot leaves plenty of room for familiar faces and those new to the franchise. Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Mimi Gianopulos are among the new cast members for the reboot.

Gomez and Henrie both confirmed their return with Instagram posts. Gomez posted a throwback photo of her and Henry on the set of "Wizards of Waverly Place" with the caption "We're Back." Gomez also posted a script to the show with the caption "Home again" to her story.

Henrie posted a photo of a yellow wand on his Instagram page lying over a script for the "Wizards" show.

"The Russo's are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we've grown," Henrie captioned his Instagram post. "2024, the year magic comes back!"

There is no official word at this time on others from the original cast slated to return. David DeLuise, who played the father of the Russo family, and Jennifer Stone, Alex's quirky best friend, are likely to return, as they host the "Wizards of Waverly Pod," where they rewatch old episodes and talk about their experiences on the show.

Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Theresa Russo and Jake T. Austin, who played Max, the youngest Russo sibling, could also appear in the new show.

TV reboots have become extremely common in recent years, as a way to bring back beloved characters but with a new exciting story.

Other classic shows that have received recent reboots are "Full House," "Boy Meets World" and "iCarly."