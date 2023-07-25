Expand / Collapse search
Disney star Raven-Symoné declares she has psychic abilities like famous character

Keke Palmer joined Symoné and her wife Miranda Maday on their podcast to talk psychic abilities

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Disney Channel actress Raven-Symoné says she has more than just a name in common with her famous "That's So Raven" character, Raven Baxter. 

From 2003 to 2007, Symoné portrayed Baxter, a teenage girl who has visions of the future - albeit not always clear ones. The actress, 37, said she experiences glances into her own future in a fun twist of irony.

"I believe in psychics as well, puns f---ing intended," she told listeners on her podcast with wife Miranda Maday, "The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda," as well as guest Keke Palmer.

Raven Symoné as Raven Baxter on "Thats So Raven" split Raven-Symoné in white on the carpet

Raven-Symoné shared that even before her famous Disney Channel show "That's So Raven," which followed a young girl that had visions, she would have moments where she would stare and see scenes from the future. (Disney Channel/Courtesy: Everett Collection/Paul Archuleta)

"Humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room and read the room. People might not think that's psychic, but what that is, is reading energy. And energy is in the psychic plane, because it's not on a physical, material plane," she expanded.

"I do have moments where - it's so bad you guys, listen, this happened before the show - but I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening - that has happened to me or is going to happen to me in another dimension and I feel it in my body. And I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird.'"

In "That's So Raven," Symoné's character Baxter would typically elicit a vision while in the middle of doing something - staring out into the distance.

Raven Symoné as Raven Baxter with co-stars Orlando Brown as Eddie and Anneliese van der Pol as Chelsea in "That's So Raven"

Raven-Symoné, left, starred as Raven Baxter in "That's So Raven" from 2003 through 2007 with costars Orlando Brown and Annaliese van der Pol, right. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content)

Palmer, interested in Symoné's revelation, inquired more about the multiple dimensions that the actress says she has encountered. 

"They'll be times when I’m walking and I’ll trip over nothing, but I'll feel in my body that I've been running," Symoné shared.

Raven Symoné in a white blazer and sunglasses falling down her nose split Keke Palmer in a dress on the carpet

Raven Symoné and Keke Palmer share an interest in psychics and energy. (Rodin Eckenroth/Taylor Hill)

To this day, Symone says she allows her "spirits guides" to help her.

"Humans, in order to keep us wrangled appropriately, they try to take away our psychic ability," Symoné added. "I think it's actually who we are as human beings," she said.

Symoné began reprising her role as Baxter in the Disney spin-off "Raven's Home," in 2017. Episodes are still airing.

