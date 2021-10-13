'Seinfeld' actor Jason Alexander avoids question about cancel culture

Jason Alexander recently avoided a question about cancel culture.

The "Seinfeld" star, 62, refused to answer a photographer when asked if the jokes in the sitcom would still be popular today given the changes happening in society.

"This I don't do," Alexander said. "Anything but that."

While Alexander didn't want to touch on the controversial topic, his "Seinfeld" co-star and the show's co-creator, Jerry Seinfeld, said back in 2015 that "political correctness" is hurting comedy.

ESPN radio host Colin Cowherd asked Seinfeld on his podcast in 2015, "Does the climate worry you now?" in regards to doing stand-up shows, especially at colleges.

"I hear that all the time," Seinfeld revealed. "I don't play colleges, but I hear a lot of people tell me 'don't go near colleges. They're so PC."

"Does it hurt comedy?" asked Cowherd. "Yes, it does," Seinfeld said. "To me it's anti-comedy. It's more about PC-nonsense."

Seinfeld isn't the only comedian to take issue with the broadness of cancel culture. Dave Chappelle recently said he refuses to be "canceled" over his new comedy special "The Closer."

Last week, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Chappelle touched on the fact that a number of individuals and groups are calling for "The Closer" to be pulled from Netflix because of alleged transphobic comments he made in it, Deadline reported.

"If this is what being canceled is about, I love it," Chappelle said. "I don’t know what to tell you, except I’m a bad motherf---er."

Host and comedian Jay Leno got candid about how cancel culture has changed the rules of comedy.

During an appearance on the " PEOPLE Every Day " podcast, the 71-year-old comedian emphasized that the only way to survive was to change.

"I think it's like any other thing, you either change or die," Leno told host Janine Rubenstein, echoing comments he made earlier this month . The former " Tonight Show " host acknowledged that sexist, racist, and homophobic jokes used to be accepted in the comedy community.

"Now, everybody has a voice," he said. "You have to change the material to the times you live in."

"My attitude is, ‘Look, these are the new rules,’" Leno added. "You want to adapt. If you don't, fine. Don't get up and tell jokes then."'

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart spoke out about cancel culture after surviving a campaign on social media that called for the end of his career.

The 42-year-old stand-up star faced intense scrutiny and backlash after old homophobic tweets resurfaced online in 2019 just as he was supposed to host the Oscars .

Hart stepped down from the gig but didn't formally apologize at the time saying that he addressed those tweets many times before. Hart later said that he regretted how he handled the controversy.

The "Jumanji" star opened up further in an interview for O, The Oprah Magazine ‘s Instagram Live .

"You gotta get to a point where you become more realistic. What I mean about being realistic is: Nobody’s perfect, nobody’s going to be. We’re living in a time where we’re just expecting perfect, as if people don’t slip and fall down the steps, or everybody walks straight all the time," he said . "But you stumble … it’s weird to really hold people at a level that they never asked to be held at."

Hart further explained, "If babies came out with all the knowledge, then what’s the point of going from age one through 21? You get to 21, and there’s a celebration of you now being an adult, because you spent those years being a kid, doing the things that a kid is supposed to do. So you can’t hold me accountable for things that I did as a kid that were childish behavior, at 21 when I’m now an adult…well from 21, to 31, I was a young adult, so I didn’t know what life was going to be like as an adult, so I messed up as a young adult."