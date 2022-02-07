Security footage shows 'RHOC' alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas being threatened by ex: 'I'm taking you out'

Security footage from inside "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Elizabeth Lyn Vargas' home shows the moment an ex-boyfriend threatened her life.

The video, taken by a Ring camera, shows Ryan Geraghty's reaction as police officers and a SWAT team showed up to Vargas' home during an altercation Tuesday.

"I’m taking you out and then everybody else," Geraghty said in the video, obtained by TMZ. "They can shoot me if they want. I don’t give a f--k anymore. I’ve got nothing to lose."

"Bring the big boys," he said to Vargas. "How f--king dare you."

Geraghty was arrested and later charged with extortion by force or threat, assault with a firearm, criminal threats, corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, grossly negligent discharge of a firearm and firearm by a felon, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.

He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Geraghty had been allegedly extorting tens of thousands of dollars from Vargas in exchange for not selling nude photographs of the reality TV star to the media.

He reportedly threatened to kill Vargas after she refused to give up any more money.

Vargas' manager David Weintraub told Fox News Digital that she's just "trying to move on" following the "extremely traumatic" event.

"Elizabeth was safely removed from danger by the Newport Beach Police Department SWAT team as she was being held against her will," he said.

"She's thankful for the great work they did and for saving her life. This was extremely traumatic for her and she's just trying to move on and stay safe."

