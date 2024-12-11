Jay-Z, Diddy accusations create mystery surrounding female 'Celebrity B'

Questions surrounding the identity of "Celebrity B" remain after Jay-Z was recently named in a Sean "Diddy" Combs sexual assault lawsuit.

Initially, the lawsuit stated Diddy raped the minor while "Celebrity A" and "Celebrity B" watched. Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, was named as "Celebrity A" in the refiled lawsuit. The lawsuit was refiled Sunday in New York by an anonymous accuser claiming Jay-Z "raped" her while Diddy and "Celebrity B" watched.

It remains to be seen who "Celebrity B" is, but criminal defense lawyer Julia Jayne told Fox News Digital the woman is "100% lawyering up and probably reviewing a demand letter."

The accuser claimed a "female celebrity" stood by and "watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor" at an after-party following the 2000 MTV VMAs, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Plaintiff was held down by Carter as he vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched," the lawsuit stated. "After Carter finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched."

Jayne noted that "Celebrity B" would likely not come forward "as it would then drag that celebrity's name through the mud."

"Likely, that celebrity's name will come out, but no celebrity wants to be associated with this case, even as a witness," Jayne said. "It would be negative publicity."

Oleg Nekritin, a defense attorney at the Law Offices of Robert J. DeGroot, told Fox News Digital that most attorneys "will advise the celebrity that they have to fight like hell, first quietly, and then if named, loudly."

"Being accused of aiding and abetting or participating in a sexual assault of a minor is terrible for one's reputation and career," Nekritin said. "If the celebrity settles the case, it will be seen as an implicit admission of misconduct. Unless there is credible evidence of misconduct, the celebrity will not look to settle this case. Instead, the celebrity will look to fight and protect their name."

He added, "There will be no chance of this celebrity cooperating with the plaintiff unless there is strong proof of the celebrity's misconduct."

Criminal defense lawyer Lauren Johnson-Norris noted that the identity of "Celebrity B" may have already been determined.

"Any celebrity witness has consulted with a lawyer by now about this case," Johnson-Norris told Fox News Digital. "We can only guess to the extent Celebrity B has been interviewed by the plaintiff or if Celebrity B is already cooperating with the Plaintiff’s team. It is to be seen if Celebrity B will say she was there on her own free will or if she was a victim as well."

One day after the "Run This Town" rapper was implicated in the sexual assault case, Jay-Z filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. He also requested the court to deny the plaintiff's request to proceed anonymously.

Jay-Z's powerhouse lawyer, Alex Spiro, most recently represented Alec Baldwin in his involuntary manslaughter trial.

The "Empire State of Mind" musician denied the allegations and accused Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee of blackmail in a statement made through his Roc Nation banner.

Buzbee fired back in a statement shared on X, stating his client never asked for money.

Diddy was charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution in a federal indictment unsealed on Sept. 17.

Authorities alleged Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "firearms, threats of violence, coercion and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Freak Offs" were "elaborate produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded," according to the indictment. Diddy and his staff allegedly transported commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally for the "Freak Offs," which regularly occurred and sometimes lasted multiple days, often including multiple sex workers, the indictment said.

While the "Last Night" singer has maintained his innocence, if found guilty he faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars or a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Judge Arun Subramanian scheduled Combs' trial to begin on May 5. The prosecution expects the government's case to take three weeks to lay out, while Combs' legal team estimated needing one week to argue the rapper's defense.

