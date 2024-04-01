Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Sean 'Diddy' Combs returns to social media, restricting comments following Homeland Security raids

Diddy returned to social media on Easter, sharing a photo of his daughter Love

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
US government's raids on Diddy's LA and Miami homes were 'planned': Derrick Parker Video

US government's raids on Diddy's LA and Miami homes were 'planned': Derrick Parker

Former NYPD rap intelligence unit Derrick Parker weighs in on the lawsuit facing rapper and producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs returned to social media on Easter Sunday, posting adorable photos of his young daughter, nearly one week after several of his properties were raided by Homeland Security.

The embattled rapper strategically disabled comments on his Instagram post, wishing followers a Happy Easter from his 1-year-old daughter, Love. Combs has six older children, none of whom were featured.

Diddy had previously been lying low after several of his properties were raided last Monday, resurfacing at his Miami mansion days later. On Easter, he was photographed on his property engaged in a phone call.

SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS LAWSUIT NAMES 50 CENT'S EX-GIRLFRIEND AS ONE OF MUSIC MOGUL'S ALLEGED SEX WORKERS

Sean Combs walks in a white t-shirt outside his Miami home on the phone

Sean Combs was photographed outside his Miami home on Easter, engaged in a phone call. (Backgrid/Mega)

A source told People magazine that Combs is "keeping his cool," amid the ongoing investigation, focusing his energy on his kids. "He's been in Miami with his children," the source revealed. "It's a stressful situation for him, but he's keeping his cool."

"He's not the type to let any drama affect his children. He wants his children to be worry-free and happy. He has trust in his legal team."

Following the raids, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that they were connected to a federal human trafficking investigation, although it's unclear if Diddy is the target of the federal agents' investigation.

On Tuesday, Diddy's attorney issued a statement denouncing the raid.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," Aaron Dyer said.

Homeland Security agents walk into Diddy's home in Miami and walk out with a dog

Homeland Security agents are seen going in and out of Sean Combs' Miami home. (GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

  • Aerial footage of Sean Combs' Los Angeles mansion being raided
    Image 1 of 3

    Aerial footage of Sean Combs' home in Los Angeles shows investigators on the scene. (Getty Images)

  • Police car with yellow tape behind it outside Diddy's property
    Image 2 of 3

    Caution tape was placed around the perimeter of Sean "Diddy" Combs' property in Los Angeles on March 25. (DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Men in uniform with massive guns hangout around Diddy's home in Beverly Hills
    Image 3 of 3

    Law enforcement agents were photographed outside Diddy's Beverly Hills estate on March 25. Homeland security raided several of the rapper's properties.  (HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Combs, 54, is also the subject of a lawsuit filed by "Lil Rod" Jones Jr., a producer on Combs' latest studio album, "The Love Album: Off the Grid. Jones Jr. filed a lawsuit in February accusing the rapper of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to perform sex acts with prostitutes, in documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Diddy looks serious in a leather jacket and black shirt with a diamond cross chain and black sunglasses

Sean "Diddy" Combs has kept a low-profile since his homes were raided on March 25. (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

At the time of the filing, Combs' lawyer disputed Jones Jr.'s claims, calling them "pure fiction."

