Scathing royals book pulled off shelf after reports say ‘racist’ family member accidentally revealed

The Dutch version of Omid Scobie's royal tell-all was pulled from shelves in Holland after reports surfaced claiming the copy identified the name of the allegedly racist royal.

"Endgame," which includes interviews "with current and former palace staff, trusted friends of the royals and even family members themselves," is a follow-up to his 2020 book.

One of the controversial topics addressed in the new book by Scobie – who some say serves as an unofficial spokesman for Meghan Markle – are claims that there were racist comments made by members of the royal family leading up to the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie.

According to the couple, a senior member of the royal family questioned how dark Archie's skin would be. In an interview with "Good Morning America," Scobie said it was two royals who raised questions about Archie’s skin tone, but U.K. laws prevented him from revealing their names in his book.

However, Dutch royal journalist Rick Evers told ITV's "Good Morning Britain" the version he read gave a "very specific" name for the royal in question and was "a little bit vague" about a second royal who echoed the concerns. The book was pulled from shelves in Holland on Tuesday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

ROYALS TIRED OF ‘HARRY AND MEGHAN CIRCUS,’ BRACING FOR NEW BOMBSHELL BOOK: EXPERT

"The rectified edition of ‘Eindstrijd’ by Omid Scobie will be in bookstores on Friday 8 December," the publisher told Fox News Digital. "Xander Uitgevers temporarily removed the book from sale, due to an error that occurred in the Dutch edition."

Scobie told Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard, "The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I'm sure the publishers will have it under control. I wrote and edited the English version. There's never been no version that I've produced that has names in it."

HarperCollins told Fox News Digital it did not publish the Dutch version of "Endgame," only the U.S.

A representative for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

After stepping away from their senior royal roles in 2020, Markle and Harry revealed there had been "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born," during a televised tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"About how dark your baby is going to be?" Winfrey said during the 2021 interview.

"Potentially, and what that would mean or look like," Markle said, as Prince Harry said he was "shocked" by the moment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Later, Prince Harry denied the couple had accused the royal family of racism during an interview with ITV, saying, "The British press said that, right? Did Meghan ever mention 'They're racists'?"

"She said there were troubling comments about Archie's skin color. Wouldn't you describe that as essentially racist?" the interviewer responded.

Harry claimed the incident didn't qualify as racism.

"The difference between racism and unconscious bias... the two things are different," the Duke of Sussex explained .

"Once it's been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that.... Otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP