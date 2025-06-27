Scarlett Johansson defends viral red carpet kisses with co-star Jonathan Bailey

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Scarlett Johansson spoke out after her red carpet kisses with her "Jurassic World Rebirth" co-star Jonathan Bailey went viral.

The 40-year-old actress and 37-year-old actor recently made headlines after locking lips at their film's premiere in London on June 17. On June 23, the two shared another kiss at "Jurassic World Rebirth's" premiere in New York City, where Johansson's husband, "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost, was in attendance.

During a recent episode of "Today," host Craig Melvin told Johansson that he wanted to ask her about "this kissing thing that you and Jonathan have been doing all over the world."

Melvin went on to note that Bailey was "so attractive," to which Johansson responded, "Yeah, you said it!"

"Is that why we keep planting lips on him?" Melvin asked.

"He’s a lovable guy, what can I say?" Johansson replied. "I don't know. We're just friendly people."

When Melvin asked whether she was surprised by the public attention to the pair's kisses, Johansson told him, "Nothing surprises me, you know what I mean?"

"Nothing surprises me these days," she continued. "But, yeah, I’ve got a lot of love to give, what can I say?"

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the New York premiere, Bailey, who came out as gay in 2018, shared his thoughts on his PDA moments with Johansson.

"I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can’t kiss your friends … life’s too short not to," the "Wicked" star said.

In addition to Johansson and Bailey, "Jurassic World Rebirth" also stars Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. "Jurassic World Rebirth" is the fourth "Jurassic World" movie and the seventh installment of the "Jurassic Park" franchise.

The upcoming film is a standalone sequel to 2022's "Jurassic World Dominion," and it is set five years after the events of its predecessor.

According to a plot synopsis, Johansson plays Zora Bennett, who "leads a team of skilled operatives to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park."

"Their mission is to secure genetic material from dinosaurs whose DNA can provide life-saving benefits to mankind. As the top-secret expedition becomes more and more risky, they soon make a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades."

While speaking with E! News at the New York premiere, Johansson explained why she wouldn't stop her 10-year-old daughter Rose from watching her mother's new PG-13-rated movie.

"I've been talking to some other ‘Jurassic’ fans, and they say this is the scariest one, but I would let my daughter see it," the Marvel star said.

"It's still appropriate for the family," she added. "You just gotta watch it through the crack in your fingers."

Johansson shares Rose with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac, whom she divorced in 2017. The five-time Golden Globe Award winner and Jost, who tied the knot in 2020, are parents to son Cosmo, 3.