Sarah Silverman addresses 'cancel culture' at 2019 Emmys: 'There’s a kind of righteousness porn going on'

Comedian Sarah Silverman addressed "cancel culture," likening it to “righteousness porn” on the 2019 Emmys red carpet.

The comedian, 48, attended Sunday the awards show, where her former Hulu series “I Love You America” was nominated – but lost – for an outstanding variety sketch series. She spoke with Kelly Osbourne on the red carpet about comedians being shunned from the public eye if they say something offensive.

“There’s definitely pressure,” Silverman said (via Deadline). “There’s a kind of righteousness porn going on in this cancel culture. There’s nuance to it. There’s good and there’s bad. As a stand-up, it’s really odd. To talk about what’s really going on or to talk about the world as we decide to see it – or to push to see where the line is and to go past it – is so oddly unacceptable it’s safer to…”

With that, the broadcast was censored, but Deadline notes that it looked like Silverman completed her sentence with the expletive, “just make p---- jokes.”

This isn’t the first time Silverman has used the phrase “righteousness porn” while describing the pressure on comedians to atone for their past work. During a discussion with fellow comedian Mike Birbiglia at the Tribeca Film Festival, she touched upon the issue of people being canceled in pop culture over old, offensive tweets.

“If we’re for progress, being ‘progressive’ means that you change with all the new information that you get,” Silverman said.

She continued: “You let yourself be changed. To be progressive, and yet to still hold people accountable for something from another time that they’ve changed from, it makes me wonder. I have to ask myself, as I draw lines in the sand on social media, do I want this person to be changed? Or do I secretly want them to not be changed so I can point to them as wrong and myself as right? There’s a kind of pornography in that. I think it’s a kind of righteousness porn."

Silverman lost in her category at the 2019 Emmys to “Saturday Night Live.”