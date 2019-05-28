Sarah Palin’s daughter Willow reveals pregnancy on Instagram: ‘Excited to welcome TWO little babies’

Sarah Palin is expecting two more grandchildren by the end of this year.

The former governor of Alaska’s second-eldest daughter, Willow Bailey, announced Monday that she is pregnant with twins.

“@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world!” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram with the hashtag: “#TWINS."

The announcement was accompanied by a picture of various plant branches, an ultrasound, what appears to be two folded onesies and a framed sign with the words: “And then there were four. Baby Bailey’s arriving December 2019.”

Palin commented on the post with a series of emojis and the words: “ECSTATIC & BLESSEDx2” in all caps.

Willow’s younger sister Piper also commented on the post, saying: “So excited!!!!!”

The 55-year-old politician also posted about the pregnancy announcement with a video montage showing various stages of her daughter and son-in-law’s relationship.

She captioned the video by saying: “Now ask me if Ricky-n-Willow are having a boy or girl................... Maybe ONE OF EACH‼️ Blessedx2 #TWINS.”

Willow reportedly gave a shout out to Piper on her Instagram story, saying her younger sister gave her the two onesies featured in her pregnancy announcement.

"@piper.p always coming through with the presents and the set up of this pic," she wrote on her story, according to DailyMail.com. "Everyone needs a pipe in their life."

The twins will be Willow’s first children. She and her husband Ricky were married in October 2018.