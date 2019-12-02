Sarah Hyland mourns late cousin on one-year anniversary of his death: 'You'll forever be in our hearts'

Sarah Hyland paid tribute to her late cousin on the one-year anniversary of his death.

On Sunday, Hyland, 29, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to cousin Trevor Canaday, who was killed by a drunken driver in December 2018 at the age of 14.

“Thinking about my family today. Exactly one year ago my little cousin was killed by a drunk driver,” the “Modern Family” star wrote on her Instagram Story.

“A senseless and reckless act took away a beautiful soul. You’ll forever be in our hearts and in the sunsets. Love you Trevor,” she added.

On the GoFundMe page that was set up following Canaday’s death, it reads: “Trevor and his dad were driving to a show choir event and were involved in a serious car accident due to a drunk driver.” “His dad, Bryan, is recovering physically, but sadly Trevor has gained his wings and is singing and playing some crazy football in heaven.”

“Trevor was a funny, smart, innovative, athletic, goofy kid and he was so loved. His memory will live on in many ways. Please help us do this for the family now to help ease their suffering away from money to focus on healing emotionally. Thank you,” it continued.

Fox News confirmed at the time that Jeffrey Eggeling was arrested and booked for two counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. The incident report from the Omaha Police Department alleges that Eggeling ran a red light, struck the vehicle and then attempted to flee the scene on foot.

