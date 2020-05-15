Sarah Ferguson shares International Family Day post with Prince Andrew, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sarah Ferguson shared a rare family photo of herself posing with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, as well as their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, on Friday, all in recognition of International Family Day.

“On International Family Day .. I am so proud of our united loving family,” the Duchess of York, 60, captioned the undated InstagramOpens in a new Window. image of the cohort as they cozied up for the warm snap.

Ferguson has remained cordial with Prince Andrew since the former pair divorced back in 1996 following a 10-year union.

They were last seen together in April when they reunited to hand out care packages to health care professionals on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The appearance was the Duke of York’s first public showing since he asked his mother, the queen, if he could step back from his royal duties following his public scandal -- which has pierced the royal exterior -- in November 2019 after a disastrous interview with the BBC about his relationship with the financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“The York Family are a wonderful and steadfast unit and through this crisis, are continuously helping others. So proud of them all...” Ferguson’s assistant, Antonia Marshall, wrote in an Instagram post on April 9.

Meanwhile, amid the novel COVID-19 outbreak, it has since been reported that Beatrice, 31, and fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding reception would not be taking place on its originally scheduled date of May 29.

The couple is said to still be reviewing their plans for the nuptial ceremony, which was set to take place at St. James Palace in London. The pair may instead opt for a "private marriage" that "might take place amongst a small group of family and friends," while the lavish reception at her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s garden at Buckingham Palace was nixed entirely.

"Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," a spokesperson for the couple previously told Fox News. "In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May.

"They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the well-being of older family members and large gatherings of people," the spokesman continued. "Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place. The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends."