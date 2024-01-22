Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, admits 'shock' from 2nd cancer diagnosis within a year: 'Be diligent'

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson is grappling with another diagnosis after just recently announcing she had "beat" breast cancer last year.

A spokesperson for Ferguson confirmed to Fox News Digital on Sunday that the duchess had been diagnosed with another cancer.

"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," she wrote in a lengthy post to Instagram.

"Naturally another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support," she said, before cautioning followers to stay vigilant about their health. "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent."

"I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation. I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support."

Ferguson's spokesperson told Fox News Digital that her dermatologist asked for several moles to be "removed and analyzed" while "undergoing reconstructive surgery." Results would show that one of them was cancerous. "She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits," they said.

The Duchess announced her breast cancer diagnosis in June 2023. She has recently joked about renaming her newly constructed breasts, "Derek" and "Eric."

According to the Mayo Clinic, you are at higher risk of developing melanoma if you have been exposed to UV light, experienced or are easily susceptible to sunburn, have a weakened immune system or a family history of the disease.