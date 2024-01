Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Duchess Sarah Ferguson was diagnosed with "malignant melanoma."

"Following her diagnosis with an early form of breast cancer this summer, Sarah, Duchess of York has now been diagnosed with malignant melanoma," a representative for the Duchess of York told Fox News Digital.

During the reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, Ferguson had moles removed which were then tested. One of the moles was determined to be cancerous.

"The Duchess wants to thank the entire medical team which has supported her, particularly her dermatologist whose vigilance ensured the illness was detected when it was," the statement continued.

"She believes her experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma."

Her representative added, "She is undergoing further investigations to ensure that this has been caught in the early stages. Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing, but the Duchess remains in good spirits."

She revealed in a New Year's Eve post that she beat breast cancer.

Ferguson, who is famously known as "Fergie," has two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson married in 1986 and divorced in 1996, months before now-King Charles would divorce Princess Diana.