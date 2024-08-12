Sabrina Carpenter screams, runs from fireworks display during onstage performance

Sabrina Carpenter seemed startled by the fireworks display during her Outside Lands set Saturday.

Carpenter, 25, headlined the San Francisco festival after hip-hop star Tyler, the Creator dropped out in June.

After performing her hit songs — including "Tornado Warnings," "Nonsense," "Feather" and "Espresso" — and singing a duet with country music star Kacey Musgraves, Carpenter went out with a bang. However, the 4-foot-11 pop star didn't appear prepared for the fireworks show.

Carpenter was filmed screaming and running offstage as the band continued to play. It's unclear if the singer was hit by the fireworks.

POP STAR WHO FILMED ‘INAPPROPRIATE’ MUSIC VIDEO IN CATHOLIC CHURCH DEFENDS ACTIONS: ‘JESUS WAS A CARPENTER’

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Carpenter for comment.

Earlier in the show, Carpenter played the crowd her newest song, "Slim Pickins."

The "Sue Me" singer has only played the song live once before, during an appearance at the Grammy Museum's Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles on Aug. 2.

"Slim Pickins" has not been released yet as fans await Carpenter's forthcoming album, "Short N' Sweet." The sixth studio album for the "Girl Meets World" star will be available Aug. 23.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Carpenter recently opened for Taylor Swift during "The Eras Tour," and the two have become close friends. During one show, Carpenter joined Swift at the piano to sing "White Horse" together.

"It’s so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from [Taylor] and the community of artists that I feel I’m close to – to get advice from them on stuff that you can’t just ask the internet," Carpenter told Variety.

"We’re always playing each other our [music], and whenever I start to think, ‘Maybe I’ll get on Twitter and say something about this,’ I’m always like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song instead.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The former Disney Channel star is also in a relationship with Irish actor Barry Keoghan. The 31-year-old actor's career began to really take off after landing a role in "Dunkirk."

Since then, Keoghan has starred in "Batman," "Eternals" and the viral film, "Saltburn."

Carpenter also cast Keoghan in the music video for "Please Please Please," her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard 100.

"He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that," she told the outlet. "I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP