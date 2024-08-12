Expand / Collapse search
Sabrina Carpenter screams, runs from fireworks display during onstage performance

'Espresso' singer Sabrina Carpenter's fireworks display during Outside Lands seemingly startled the pop star

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Sabrina Carpenter seemed startled by the fireworks display during her Outside Lands set Saturday.

Carpenter, 25, headlined the San Francisco festival after hip-hop star Tyler, the Creator dropped out in June.

After performing her hit songs — including "Tornado Warnings," "Nonsense," "Feather" and "Espresso" — and singing a duet with country music star Kacey Musgraves, Carpenter went out with a bang. However, the 4-foot-11 pop star didn't appear prepared for the fireworks show.

Carpenter was filmed screaming and running offstage as the band continued to play. It's unclear if the singer was hit by the fireworks.

Sabrina Carpenter performs Outside Lands

Sabrina Carpenter appeared startled by a fireworks display during her Outside Lands festival set. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Carpenter for comment.

Earlier in the show, Carpenter played the crowd her newest song, "Slim Pickins."

The "Sue Me" singer has only played the song live once before, during an appearance at the Grammy Museum's Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles on Aug. 2.

"Slim Pickins" has not been released yet as fans await Carpenter's forthcoming album, "Short N' Sweet." The sixth studio album for the "Girl Meets World" star will be available Aug. 23.

Sabrina Carpenter walks on stage

Sabrina Carpenter performed "Slim Pickins" off her forthcoming album, "Short N' Sweet." (Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter holding a mic on stage

Sabrina Carpenter headlined Outside Lands in San Francisco. (Getty Images)

Carpenter recently opened for Taylor Swift during "The Eras Tour," and the two have become close friends. During one show, Carpenter joined Swift at the piano to sing "White Horse" together.

"It’s so cool for me to get a perspective on this whole process from [Taylor] and the community of artists that I feel I’m close to – to get advice from them on stuff that you can’t just ask the internet," Carpenter told Variety

"We’re always playing each other our [music], and whenever I start to think, ‘Maybe I’ll get on Twitter and say something about this,’ I’m always like, ‘Maybe I’ll write a song instead.’"

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter perform during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performs with Sabrina Carpenter at Accor Stadium on Feb. 23 in Sydney, Australia.  (Getty Images)

The former Disney Channel star is also in a relationship with Irish actor Barry Keoghan. The 31-year-old actor's career began to really take off after landing a role in "Dunkirk."

Since then, Keoghan has starred in "Batman," "Eternals" and the viral film, "Saltburn."

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at the Met Gala

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter pose at the Met Gala. (Getty Images)

Carpenter also cast Keoghan in the music video for "Please Please Please," her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard 100.

"He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that," she told the outlet. "I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special."

