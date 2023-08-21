Ryan Adams cancels tour due to ‘relentless’ illness, credits sobriety for being ‘anchor’: ‘Thank God’

Ryan Adams has announced he is canceling his 2023 solo tour as he navigates "a relentless spell of illness."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Adams shared that his sobriety has been his "rock" through these trying times.

"To my dear fans, First of all, THANK YOU. Thank you for making all the shows last year and this so incredibly special. It’s been all the dreams at once and even on the toughest of nights you have made it a dream," Adams' statement began.

He continued, "Behind the scenes however I have been struggling with my health. My sobriety has been my anchor and as year two approaches I thank God for that clarity. I always give the shows everything I have and as anyone who saw the solo tour last year knows I play 3 hours or longer. I have to play the long game here so I can keep playing for you as long as I can."

"For me to be at my best, I have to recover from what has been a relentless spell of illness. As a result my solo shows for this year are postponed. We will reschedule as many of those shows as possible for 2024. I am so sorry to all the folks who have already bought tickets and we're excited for the solo shows. I love you all. Thank you for being my rock."

Adams signed off his statement, which he also shared on Instagram, with "XO DRA."

The musician was set to kick off his solo tour at Evansville's Victory Theatre on Sept. 5.

The "Wonderwall" singer revealed in the past that he was addicted to painkillers. Adams shared that he didn't remember marrying his now ex-wife, "This Is Us" star Mandy Moore, due to being under the influence.

"When someone told me we got married I thought they were joking. Then I realized how many painkillers I was taking. Honestly there weren’t enough to numb the shock. Gollygooops," Adams tweeted in 2018, according to People. The post has since been deleted, and Adams subsequently apologized.

The Twitter rant was in response to an interview in which Moore opened up to Glamour about her seven-year marriage to the singer.

"I couldn’t control what happened to my immediate family, but I could control starting my own," Moore told Glamour in 2018. "Not the smartest decision. I didn’t choose the right person."

Moore also said she felt "spiritually and fundamentally stuck leading up to the divorce" and that her "career and friendships suffered for it."

"I don’t feel guilty for it. I don’t fault myself for it," Moore said of the divorce, which was finalized in 2016. "When people said, ‘I’m sorry,’ I was like, ‘No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.’ I didn’t. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again."

One year later in 2019, Moore and seven other women accused Adams of manipulative behavior and emotional abuse. At the time, he denied the allegations. However, after reflecting for a year and getting sober, the singer penned a lengthy essay in which he sought forgiveness for his past behavior.

Adams faced another allegation in 2019 in a follow-up report by the New York Times, stating the FBI opened a criminal investigation into whether Adams had an inappropriate text relationship with a 14-year-old that allegedly continued until she was 16. Later that year, the FBI closed its inquiry into Adams — who had denied the allegation — after having "found no evidence of a crime," according to his lawyer.

Following the scandals, Adams released his first two albums in 2022, and started to tour again.