'Rust' shooting evidence shows emotional armorer following shooting: 'I just f----- up my whole entire career'

New bodycam footage released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department showed armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed in the moments following the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

"Welcome to the worst day of my life," Gutierrez Reed can be heard telling Detective Alexandria Hancock as she accompanies the armorer to the bathroom shortly after the shooting.

The department released all bodycam footage, crime scene photos, witness interviews and text messages obtained so far throughout the investigation on Monday. Hutchins died after being shot on the set of "Rust" on Oct. 21. A gun Alec Baldwin was holding discharged, injuring assistant director Joel Souza and killing Hutchins.

In the footage, Gutierrez Reed seemed to be in disbelief that Baldwin had been holding the gun that discharged.

"I can't believe Alec Baldwin was holding the gun. That's so f-----," Gutierrez Reed told Hancock.

While in the bathroom, Hancock asked Gutierrez Reed a few questions about her personal life, including where the armorer was from and how long she had been working with guns on sets.

"I've just been doing this job for like nine months now," Gutierrez Reed told Hancock.

"I'm like the only female armorer in the game and I just f----- up my whole entire career," she added.

Gutierrez Reed explained that she had gotten her training from her dad, Thell Reed. He is well-known in the Hollywood community as an armorer.

"My dad is one of the best armorers in the entire world. He trained me and I'm a f------ failure," she told Hancock.

A lawyer for Gutierrez Reed told Fox News Digital they are still reviewing all the evidence released before making a statement.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza noted during an appearance on the "Today" show Tuesday morning that the release of the footage and documents was part of a public records request, but was also an attempt to be "transparent."

"Well, I think the main point is that it was a public records request that we are required to release the information, but it was also an attempt to be transparent in the investigation," Mendoza said.