Russell Dickerson reveals his CMT Music Awards red carpet routine

Russell Dickerson can't wait to attend the 2019 CMT Music Awards Wednesday evening as the show holds a special place in his heart.

"I'm very excited!" the country music singer-songwriter told Fox News. "Last year was my first performance on an award show ever, so the CMT Awards are super special because of that.

"I always love award shows because all the artists are there and you get to hang all in one spot," he noted. "And that's just the social butterfly in me."

But before the "Every Little Thing" crooner heads to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, he's sharing his red carpet routine with Fox News. Read on to find out how the 32-year-old gets award show ready.

Russell's Red Carpet Routine

8:00 am: I wake up by 8:00-ish. Went down by 10:00 p.m. last night. Definitely got to get some beauty sleep and I try not to enjoy too many beverages the night before.

8:05 am: As of recently, I workout as soon as I wake up. My wife Kailey and I go on a walk, and then a little low-intensity interval training. And then at some point in the day, I'll definitely sweat. That's just my goal. Even if it's 15 minutes of cardio or [a] quick workout, or heavy lifting, it's just something. I try to sweat at some point in the day. Right now, we're out on the road with Thomas Rhett, and he has his own workout facility kind of set up - it’s called RipCity. We have the adjustable weights, bands, a yoga mat, etc.

Breakfast: After I workout I make a celery juice only. Me and my wife have that, and then I make the whole big batch -- a giant juice which has beets, spinach, apple, blueberries, kale, broccoli.

"I don't have a glam squad. My wife is my glam squad." — Russell Dickerson

3:00 pm: I don't have a glam squad. My wife is my glam squad because I do my hair every day. So it's super easy to do. My wife will put a little something on my face -- I don't know what it is, but helps with the blemishes. She's always the one who makes sure that we're both looking glam. It doesn't take me long. I definitely have a little 2 Chainz in the background playing. Also Lil Baby and Lauv. I'm feeling Lil Baby right now.

3:30 pm: A stylist helped me with my look. We went through a whole rack of clothes together. She knows my personality, she knows what I'm into, what I'm not into. Usually, something a little on the funkier side is what I'll end up picking, but classy funky. It's always classy funky. This year, it's a little more relaxed. Not trying too hard.

"It's always classy funky. This year, it's a little more relaxed. Not trying too hard." — Russell Dickerson on his 2019 CMT Music Awards outfit

4:00 pm: I'd say it's super calm. We'll probably have our photographer there, Spencer. And he'll be taking photos of the whole getting ready process and photos of getting into the car, driving, getting out of the car, all of that. Definitely some video footage too of us jamming out to Christina Aguilera on the way there. Once we get there hop out and crack a smile.

The 2019 CMT Music Awards airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.