Russell Crowe reveals why he's isolating away from his kids

Russell Crowe revealed the surprising reason his kids decided to isolate from the coronavirus in the populous city of Sydney, Australia rather than out in the rural bush with him.

The 56-year-old “Gladiator” actor shares sons Charles, 16 and Tennyson, 13, with Australian singer Danielle Spencer, who he married in 2003 and divorced from in 2018. Appearing for a recent interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the Australian actor explained why his sons decided to isolate away from him.

The actor told Fallon he decided to isolate in a rural area due to the fact that his parents live there and he wanted to be around for them. However, when it came to his kids, a discussion was held.

“I was talking to my boys, and they kept the schools open here for quite a while so there was confusion about where people are going to go and all that,” he explained. “At the end of the day, my kids decided to isolate in Sydney. I was a little affronted because it’s the bush, we’ve got the wide-open spaces, we’ve got all these amazing things up here, right?"

He continued: "But they were like, ‘No no, dad we’ve made the decision that, in a pandemic, we’re going to isolate in the most populous part of the country surrounded by the areas that have the most infections.’ And I’m like, ‘Guys, can I ask why?’ And my youngest one, who is just too honest, said… ‘Uber Eats.’”

The boy was referencing the popular food delivery app, which Crowe joked had taken over for his “fatherly roles and responsibilities.”

The actor was on hand to discuss his new movie “Unhinged” which is due to be one of the first movies to hit theaters since they began reopening in parts of the country following the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor plays a man who takes his road rage to the extreme. However, he noted that he initially rejected the role before realizing he was afraid that it hit too close to home.

“It also has extreme resonance for the moment we find ourselves in,” he told Fallon. “We seem to have gotten to a point in history when it’s very difficult for people who hold differing views to hold any kind of polite conversation, you know? As the characters states in the film, we’ve developed an inability to apologize to anyone for anything. I mean, when I first read it, man, I didn’t think I wanted to do it. In fact, I was pretty damn sure I didn't want to do it!”