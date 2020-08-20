'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Chi Chi DeVayne dead at 34

Chi Chi DeVayne, who appeared in multiple seasons of "RuPaul's Drag Race," has died at the age of 34.

The star's passing was confirmed in a statement from RuPaul on Twitter.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne," said the star. "I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."

The statement continued: "On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy - from our family to hers."

WIDESPREAD PANIC FOUNDING DRUMMER TODD NANCE DEAD AT 57

According to Entertainment Weekly, Chi Chi DeVayne, which is the stage name of Zavion Davenport, recently shared with fans that she'd been hospitalized.

"Keep me in your prayers. I'll be back soon," she said in a video message on Instagram.

In July, the drag queen informed her fans that she had been hospitalized for high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure, revealing that she had catheters to her heart and kidneys surgically installed before receiving dialysis treatment and eventually being discharged.

'GOLD RUSH' STAR JESSI GOINS DEAD AT 60

Reps for RuPaul and "RuPaul's Drag Race" did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

DaVayne placed fourth in the eighth season of "Drag Race" and returned for the show's "All-Stars" spin-off.

"I was so stressed out and it got to a point where I was like, okay, I’m in the bottom every week. It might be time to go home and work a little bit more on my drag," DeVayne previously told the outlet after her elimination from "All-Stars." "I’m a real person, and I just felt it was my time to go. There was no reason to be sad or bitter."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeVayne also had a role in an episode of Apple TV+'s "Little America."