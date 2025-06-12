Roseanne Barr claims she rejected offer to return as a ghost on 'The Conners' after firing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Years after being fired from her spinoff show, Roseanne Barr claims that she was once asked to return to the sitcom as a "ghost."

In her documentary, "Roseanne Barr is America," the comedian, 72, opened up about the downfall that stemmed from her controversial 2018 tweets and explained why she turned down ABC's alleged offer to return to "The Conners" after being fired.

"They called me and asked me if I would like to come back as a guest star. You're coming back as a ghost," Barr said in the documentary. "You're asking me to come back to the show that you f---ing stole from me and killed my a--, and now you want me to show up because you got s--- f---ing ratings and play a ghost?"

Barr said she immediately turned down the offer.

"I'm gonna be bowling that f---ing week," she recalled saying.

Representatives for ABC and Barr did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. People has reported that Barr's claims about the offer are false.

After playing Dan and Roseanne Conner on "Roseanne" from 1988 to 1998, John Goodman and Barr agreed to do a reboot of the show with the same name. The nine-episode first season aired from March through May 2018, but that summer, Barr made a series of questionable comments about Valerie Jarrett , a former advisor to President Obama, and she was fired from the show.

Barr disputed the claims and apologized for making a "bad joke."

Because the reboot was successful, the network made the decision to change the title from "Roseanne" to "The Conners," and Barr's disappearance was explained by an off-screen death.

After the tweet scandal, Barr sat down with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"I feel like I have apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness and made recompense, that's part of my religion," she said at the time. "I was so sad, and I'm so sad that anyone thinks that of me," she added. "I never meant to hurt anybody or say anything negative about an entire race of people."

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Barr said that she doesn't keep in touch with her former co-stars.

"No, I'm not friends with none of them. They're all in the past. I have pleasant memories of what fun we had – wish them all the best. And no, we don't talk. I've moved on from that horrendous ending and chapter of my life, but you know, I don't hold any bitterness or nothing to them, but my God, what fun we had on that show.

"And I was sorry they f---ed it all up with their greed and ridiculous stupidity to f--- all that up. F--- them, but I wish them well," she said.

In her new documentary, Barr "recounts the untold story of her unusual upbringing and her extraordinarily successful career in comedy and television," according to a press release.

Barr told Fox News Digital that her life is a representation of the American experience.

"I went from poverty to wealth through comedy. That's a typical Jewish-American experience in my generation and a few other generations for minority people that are funny. I think it's typical, you know," she said.

