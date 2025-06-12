Expand / Collapse search
Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr claims she rejected offer to return as a ghost on 'The Conners' after firing

'Roseanne' alum reveals network wanted her back after 'stealing' her show following controversial 2018 tweets

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Roseanne Barr discusses her latest project 'Roseanne Barr is America' Video

Roseanne Barr discusses her latest project 'Roseanne Barr is America'

Roseanne Barr told Fox News Digital that she believes her upbringing was the perfect depiction of the American experience.

Years after being fired from her spinoff show, Roseanne Barr claims that she was once asked to return to the sitcom as a "ghost."

In her documentary, "Roseanne Barr is America," the comedian, 72, opened up about the downfall that stemmed from her controversial 2018 tweets and explained why she turned down ABC's alleged offer to return to "The Conners" after being fired. 

"They called me and asked me if I would like to come back as a guest star. You're coming back as a ghost," Barr said in the documentary. "You're asking me to come back to the show that you f---ing stole from me and killed my a--, and now you want me to show up because you got s--- f---ing ratings and play a ghost?"

Roseanne Barr on The Conners

Roseanne Barr claims ABC once asked her to return to "The Conners" as a "ghost." (Getty Images)

Barr said she immediately turned down the offer. 

"I'm gonna be bowling that f---ing week," she recalled saying. 

Representatives for ABC and Barr did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. People has reported that Barr's claims about the offer are false.

After playing Dan and Roseanne Conner on "Roseanne" from 1988 to 1998, John Goodman and Barr agreed to do a reboot of the show with the same name. The nine-episode first season aired from March through May 2018, but that summer, Barr made a series of questionable comments about Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to President Obama, and she was fired from the show.

Barr disputed the claims and apologized for making a "bad joke."

Because the reboot was successful, the network made the decision to change the title from "Roseanne" to "The Conners," and Barr's disappearance was explained by an off-screen death.

Roseanne Barr then and now split

The "Roseanne" alum said she declined ABC's alleged offer to return to the show's spinoff.  (Getty Images)

After the tweet scandal, Barr sat down with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"I feel like I have apologized and explained and asked for forgiveness and made recompense, that's part of my religion," she said at the time. "I was so sad, and I'm so sad that anyone thinks that of me," she added. "I never meant to hurt anybody or say anything negative about an entire race of people."

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Barr said that she doesn't keep in touch with her former co-stars.

Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT for the first time since she was fired from ABC which canceled its successful reboot of "Roseanne" in May following the star's racist tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a "Planet of the Apes" actor. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Barr was fired from the spinoff after publishing a series of controversial tweets in 2018.  (AP)

"No, I'm not friends with none of them. They're all in the past. I have pleasant memories of what fun we had – wish them all the best. And no, we don't talk. I've moved on from that horrendous ending and chapter of my life, but you know, I don't hold any bitterness or nothing to them, but my God, what fun we had on that show. 

"And I was sorry they f---ed it all up with their greed and ridiculous stupidity to f--- all that up. F--- them, but I wish them well," she said.

Roseanne Barr lives out her Texas dreams despite tractor accident Video

In her new documentary, Barr "recounts the untold story of her unusual upbringing and her extraordinarily successful career in comedy and television," according to a press release. 

Barr told Fox News Digital that her life is a representation of the American experience. 

"I went from poverty to wealth through comedy. That's a typical Jewish-American experience in my generation and a few other generations for minority people that are funny. I think it's typical, you know," she said.

