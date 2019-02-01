Roseanne Barr calls Women's March leaders' ties to anti-Semitism 'disgusting'

Roseanne Barr did not hold back on her feelings regarding allegations of anti-Semitism in the leaders of the Women's March.

The former ABC sitcom star said she considers herself a proponent for women's rights, saying she's worked hard over her career to give women a voice in the media, but when it comes to Women's March leaders Linda Sarsour, Carmen Perez and Tamika Mallory -- well, "B---h, shut up!"

"All my life I’ve fought to have women’s voices in the media and every other place," Barr said at an event in Tel Aviv earlier this week, according to Breitbart. "But here I’m like ‘B---h, shut up.'"

The 66-year-old comedian was asked her feelings toward the leaders of the organization to which she said, "It's disgusting."

"If you’re out there advocating for war and pain and division, it doesn’t seem real feminist to me," Barr said.

The Women’s March, which was hailed as an international rebuke of President Trump in 2017 when throngs of activists took the streets the day after his inauguration, is steadily losing supporters amid an anti-Semitism scandal that won't go away.

At the center of the controversy are leaders' ties to and statements about radical Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Both Sarsour, a Palestinian activist who has embraced the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and co-President Mallory have ties to Farrakhan. The controversy picked up after Mallory attended a Farrakhan speech last February.

“White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God's grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew and I'm here to say your time is up, your world is through,” Farrakhan said in that sermon.

Sarsour, in particular, has made a number of controversial statements related to Israel. She defended Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., when she was attacked for her support of BDS and said that the criticism was coming from the right-wing as well as “folks who masquerade as progressives but always choose their allegiance to Israel over their commitment to democracy and free speech.”

Barr is not the first in Hollywood to question the Women's March over its alleged ties to anti-Semitism. Left-wing comedian Sarah Silverman called out the organization last month while actress Alyssa Milano said late last year that she won’t speak at the next Women’s March unless its organizers condemn Farrakhan.

Milano's comments were backed by "Will &Grace" star Debra Messing, who issued her support for Milano tweeting a simple message, “I stand with you @Alyssa_Milano.” The tweet was accompanied by an article from Advocate in which Milano shared her reasons for why she’ll refuse to speak at the march if asked by founders Linda Sarsour and Mallory.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.