M. Emmet Walsh, known for his work in "Blood Simple" and "Blade Runner," died Tuesday, March 19. He was 88.

Walsh died of cardiac arrest at Kerbs Memorial Hospital in St. Albans, Vermont, his manager confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The acclaimed character actor's career spanned six decades on stage, film and television, with notable roles in "The Jerk," "Critters" and "My Best Friend's Wedding."

"Walsh’s tremendous body of work includes 119 feature films and more than 250 television productions," his manager shared in a statement.

"Among his most recent credits are his scene-stealing performance as the elderly security guard in Rian Johnson’s murder-mystery comedy ‘Knives Out' and roles in ‘Brothers’ with Brendan Fraser for Legendary Films, the independent feature ‘God Loves the Green Bay Packers' and ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ for HBO."

Michael Emmet Walsh was born March 22, 1935, in Ogdensburg, New York, and was raised in rural Swanton, Vermont. He became known as M. Emmet Walsh due to a union stipulation that prevented him from using his first name.

He moved to Los Angeles from New York for "What's Up Doc?" and "Airport 77," which helped establish him as a working actor in Hollywood.

Although he remained a Los Angeles resident, he maintained a home on Lake Champlain, where he spent his summers. He is survived by his niece Meagan Walsh, nephew Kevin Walsh (Renee), and grandnephews, Emmet and Elliot.