Rolling Stones fans Christie Brinkley and Christy Turlington hit concert with look-alike daughters

Supermodels Christie Brinkley and Christy Turlington reunited Thursday at a surprise Rolling Stones concert along with their daughters – Sailor Brinkley Cook and Grace Burns.

All four women dressed in black for the impromptu album release party, which turned into a full-blown concert, according to Variety. Lady Gaga even joined to perform "Sweet Sound of Heaven," a track on the new Stones album "Hackney Diamonds."

Brinkley, Turlington and their daughters were photographed together all smiles.

Turlington was also spotted with her husband Edward Burns. The two married in 2003 and also share son Finn.

Representatives for Brinkley and Turlington did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The supermodels and their daughters were not the only celebrities in the audience.

Daniel Craig, Mary Kate Olsen, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Rachel Weisz, Keegan-Michael Key and Minka Kelly were among the famous attendees, according to Variety. Academy award-winning filmmaker Questlove joined the festivities as a DJ.

"Hackney Diamonds" marks The Rolling Stones first new album in 18 years.

Along with Lady Gaga, the album also features familiar voices including Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

Poignantly, it also features Charlie Watts, the Stones drummer who died in 2021 after almost six decades in the band. His drumming, recorded in 2019, is featured on two of the album’s dozen tracks, with Steve Jordan playing on the rest.

The album was announced during a launch party in September.

"I don’t want to be big-headed, but we wouldn’t have put this album out if we hadn’t really liked it," Mick Jagger told the audience, via Billboard. "We didn’t want to make just any record and put it out. Before we went in [the studio], we said we had to make a record that we really love ourselves.

"We must say that we are quite pleased with it. I’m not saying we are big-headed about it, but we’re pleased with it and we hope that you all like it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.