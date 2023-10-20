Expand / Collapse search
Rolling Stones fans Christie Brinkley and Christy Turlington hit concert with look-alike daughters

Lady Gaga joined The Rolling Stones for their NYC concert

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
Supermodels Christie Brinkley and Christy Turlington reunited Thursday at a surprise Rolling Stones concert along with their daughters – Sailor Brinkley Cook and Grace Burns.

All four women dressed in black for the impromptu album release party, which turned into a full-blown concert, according to Variety. Lady Gaga even joined to perform "Sweet Sound of Heaven," a track on the new Stones album "Hackney Diamonds."

Brinkley, Turlington and their daughters were photographed together all smiles.

Turlington was also spotted with her husband Edward Burns. The two married in 2003 and also share son Finn.

SUPERMODEL CHRISTY TURLINGTON DOESN'T WANT PLASTIC SURGERY: ‘I LOVE SEEING A REAL FACE’

Christie Brinkley, Christy Turlington and their daughters

From left to right, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Christie Brinkley, Christy Turlington and Grace Burns attend The Rolling Stones' surprise concert in NYC on Oct. 19. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS)

Sailor Brinkley Cook and her mom at a concert

Sailor Brinkley Cook and Christie Brinkley pose together for a photo at The Rolling Stones surprise concert on Oct. 19. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS)

Representatives for Brinkley and Turlington did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The supermodels and their daughters were not the only celebrities in the audience.

Daniel Craig, Mary Kate Olsen, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Rachel Weisz, Keegan-Michael Key and Minka Kelly were among the famous attendees, according to Variety. Academy award-winning filmmaker Questlove joined the festivities as a DJ.

Christy Turlington and her husband

Christy Turlington and Ed Burns are photographed at the "Hackney Diamonds" release party. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS)

"Hackney Diamonds" marks The Rolling Stones first new album in 18 years.

Along with Lady Gaga, the album also features familiar voices including Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.

Poignantly, it also features Charlie Watts, the Stones drummer who died in 2021 after almost six decades in the band. His drumming, recorded in 2019, is featured on two of the album’s dozen tracks, with Steve Jordan playing on the rest.

Lady Gaga performing with the Rolling Stones

Ronnie Wood, Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger, Steve Jordan and Keith Richards perform during The Rolling Stones surprise set in celebration of their new album "Hackney Diamonds." (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for RS)

Lady Gaga spotted in New York

Lady Gaga is featured on the latest The Rolling Stones album. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images via Getty Images)

The album was announced during a launch party in September.

"I don’t want to be big-headed, but we wouldn’t have put this album out if we hadn’t really liked it," Mick Jagger told the audience, via Billboard. "We didn’t want to make just any record and put it out. Before we went in [the studio], we said we had to make a record that we really love ourselves.

"We must say that we are quite pleased with it. I’m not saying we are big-headed about it, but we’re pleased with it and we hope that you all like it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

