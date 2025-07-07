Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

'Rocky' star Brigitte Nielsen, 61, embraces bikini moment in stunning summer snap

The 'Rocky' and 'Creed' star made a playful reference to her tall stature in her latest Instagram post

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
‘Rocky’ star Dolph Lundgren recalls sending Sylvester Stallone to the hospital during filming Video

‘Rocky’ star Dolph Lundgren recalls sending Sylvester Stallone to the hospital during filming

Dolph Lundgren recalled how he once sent co-star Sylvester Stallone to the hospital during the filming of "Rocky VI." The actor remembered how he "bruised" Stallone's "heart muscle" while shooting a fight scene.

Brigitte Nielson is fully embracing summertime. 

On Friday, the "Rocky" and "Creed" actress, 61, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, barefoot in the sand, rocking a patterned bikini. 

"One of my longest shadows," she wrote in the caption, poking fun at her height. 

'ROCKY' STAR BRIGITTE NIELSON ADMITS BECOMING A MOM AT 55 YEARS OLD IS 'VERY EXPENSIVE,' NOT FOR EVERYONE

Brigitte Neilson

Brigitte Neilson embraces a full bikini moment at 61.  (Brigitte Neilson/Instagram)

The Demark native, who was famously married to Sylvester Stallone for nearly two years in the 80s, is mother to four sons and one 6-year-old daughter, Frida Dessi. 

Nielson gave birth to Frida, whom she shares with husband Mattia Dessi, at the age of 55 after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment for 13 years. In a 2023 interview with People, the "Rocky IV" star admitted that the process is not for everyone. 

A photo of Brigitte Nielsen, Sylvester Stallone

Brigitte Nielsen and Sylvester Stallone were married for nearly two years in the 80s.  (Prince Williams/GC Images; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection)

Brigitte Nielsen modeling in the 80s with short blonds hair and a black strapless dress

Brigitte Nielsen pictured modeling in Berlin in 1987. (Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"It's a very personal thing," Nielsen told the outlet at the time.

She continued, "Being on hormones, and all the testing, I don't think it's for everybody."

"And it can be very expensive," Nielsen added. "But if you have hope and you have that dream, I think you should go for it. You should just get as informed as you can, talk to people who have been down this road who can really help you and guide you." 

Brigitte Nielsen in a black dresses kisses her husband Mattia Dessi in a magenta shirt

Brigitte Nielsen and Mattia Dessi married in 2009. They were 42 and 27, respectively, at the time they got married. (STARLITE/Getty Images)

Nielson is also mother to sons Kasper, 41, Killian, 35, Douglas, 32, and Raoul Meyer Jr., 30. Nielsen recalled that she was overjoyed when she learned that she was pregnant again after trying for over a decade, but acknowledged feeling some trepidation. 

"When it happened, it was just amazing," she told People. "And then it was just fear because I was such high risk. But it turned out to be the easiest pregnancy I'd ever had."

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this post.

