'Rocky' star Brigitte Nielsen, 61, embraces bikini moment in stunning summer snap

Brigitte Nielson is fully embracing summertime.

On Friday, the "Rocky" and "Creed" actress, 61, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself, barefoot in the sand, rocking a patterned bikini.

"One of my longest shadows," she wrote in the caption, poking fun at her height.

The Demark native, who was famously married to Sylvester Stallone for nearly two years in the 80s, is mother to four sons and one 6-year-old daughter, Frida Dessi.

Nielson gave birth to Frida, whom she shares with husband Mattia Dessi, at the age of 55 after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment for 13 years. In a 2023 interview with People, the "Rocky IV" star admitted that the process is not for everyone.

"It's a very personal thing," Nielsen told the outlet at the time.

She continued, "Being on hormones, and all the testing, I don't think it's for everybody."

"And it can be very expensive," Nielsen added. "But if you have hope and you have that dream, I think you should go for it. You should just get as informed as you can, talk to people who have been down this road who can really help you and guide you."

Nielson is also mother to sons Kasper, 41, Killian, 35, Douglas, 32, and Raoul Meyer Jr., 30. Nielsen recalled that she was overjoyed when she learned that she was pregnant again after trying for over a decade, but acknowledged feeling some trepidation.

"When it happened, it was just amazing," she told People. "And then it was just fear because I was such high risk. But it turned out to be the easiest pregnancy I'd ever had."

