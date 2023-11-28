'Rocky' star Brigitte Nielson admits becoming a mom at 55 years old is 'very expensive,' not for everyone

Brigitte Neilsen shared some words of caution for women who are hoping to become mothers later in life.

In 2018, the 60-year-old actress gave birth to her fifth child, daughter Frida, at the age of 55 after undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment for 13 years. However, the "Rocky IV" star admitted that the process is not for everyone.

"It's a very personal thing," Nielsen told People magazine of trying to get pregnant at an older age.

She continued, "Being on hormones, and all the testing, I don't think it's for everybody."

BRIGITTE NIELSEN'S GROWN SONS TOLD HER SHE WAS TOO OLD TO BECOME A MOM AGAIN AT 55: ‘NO SUCH THING’

"And it can be very expensive," Nielsen added. "But if you have hope and you have that dream, I think you should go for it. You should just get as informed as you can, talk to people who have been down this road who can really help you and guide you."

The Denmark native is also mother to sons Kasper, 39, Killian, 33, Douglas, 30, and Raoul Meyer Jr., 28. Nielsen recalled that she was overjoyed when she learned that she was pregnant again after trying for over a decade, but acknowledged feeling some trepidation.

"When it happened, it was just amazing," she said. "And then it was just fear because I was such high risk. But it turned out to be the easiest pregnancy I'd ever had."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

According to Mayo Clinic, a pregnancy after 35 is considered a high-risk pregnancy as the chance of experiencing complications rises with age. Per the outlet, women can also have more difficulty conceiving a child as they get older.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Frida is the first child for Nielsen with her fifth husband, Mattia Desi, whom she married in 2006. She told the outlet that the couple began trying for a baby when she was in her early 40s, but her doctor estimated that she only had a 1-2% chance of becoming pregnant.

The "Creed 2" star encouraged women who hope to become older mothers to follow their dreams but advised them to manage their expectations.

"If it's a dream of yours, you must be free to dream," Nielsen said. "But dream responsibly. My doctor told me that it most likely wouldn't happen."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nielsen also shared her advice for women who are considering having a child without a partner.

"What I say to women in general, even if you're single and you want a baby, is go for it," she said. "Because in the end, honestly, and this is no offense to my husband who is a great dad, but women really stand for most of the child-rearing responsibility."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

The actress also advised women against getting pregnant at an early age, noting that the responsibility of raising a child comes with some limitations.

"My advice there is, if you can wait, don't have a child when you're in your early twenties because it's too young," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nielsen continued, "Travel, enjoy work. Put money aside, and get to know yourself better. Because a child, it's a lifetime responsibility, and it does change your freedom."

However, Nielsen told the outlet that she is very grateful to have Frida after her long pregnancy journey and doesn't regret any loss of freedom.

"It was such a desire to have her," Nielsen said. "I just feel so blessed."