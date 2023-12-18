Tommy Lee accused of sexual assault during 2003 helicopter ride

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC INFORMATION

Tommy Lee Jones was accused of gender violence and sexual assault in a lawsuit filed against the musician Friday.

Jane Doe claimed to be "lured under false pretenses" to take a helicopter ride by the drummer's personal pilot, David Martz, where she alleged only finding out Lee would be a passenger "moments before the ride," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

"During the short 40-minute trip, Tommy Lee and David Martz consumed several alcoholic beverages, smoked marijuana, and snorted cocaine," the complaint stated.

Representatives for Tommy Lee did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The plaintiff (Jane Doe) claimed to befriend Martz months before taking what was assumed to be a planned trip around San Diego County in his helicopter.

Upon arrival at the airfield in February 2003, Martz informed Doe that their plans to have lunch had changed, and he needed to fly to Van Nuys for a quick, round-trip flight. Martz allegedly did not disclose that Lee would be a passenger on the helicopter as well.

"Within a matter of minutes of being airborne, Martz pulled out alcohol he had stored in the helicopter and began to mix drinks," the documents stated. "Martz handed Plaintiff a drink, but she did not drink it. Plaintiff watched Martz and Lee consume the drinks Martz had mixed and then began to smoke marijuana and snort cocaine."

Martz requested the plaintiff to sit in the cockpit with the Wild Side drummer, but she declined as there was "no room for her" to sit in the cockpit.

"Lee, however, encouraged Plaintiff to sit on his lap so that she would not miss the view, which was best from the cockpit," the complaint stated. "Plaintiff felt immense pressure from both Martz and Lee to come to the cockpit, so she acquiesced."

The suit stated Lee began "groping and kissing Plaintiff" within a matter of minutes. She attempted to pull away from Lee, but "he only became more forceful." At one point, she claimed Lee attempted to "force her to perform oral copulation."

She claimed to have felt "trapped" as Martz allegedly did "nothing. He merely watched on, smiling."

Once the helicopter landed at Van Nuys Airport, Lee "hugged Plaintiff and jumped out of the helicopter. Plaintiff and Martz then traveled back to the Airfield, in silence."

"Plaintiff had no contact with Martz after the event, until approximately June 2009 when Martz reached out to Plaintiff by telephone to catch up," the suit claimed. "Their conversation was very short. The two had no contact thereafter, and Martz later died in a Cessna accident in August 2015."

Doe "suffered severe emotional, physical, and psychological distress" as a result of Tommy Lee's sexual assault, she alleged in the docs. Mayhem Touring, Inc., Tommy Lee, Inc., A Natural High Helicopters, L.L.C. were also named in the suit.