Robin Williams' daughter Zelda honors late father's 69th birthday by donating to homeless shelters

Robin Williams' daughter Zelda is making her late father proud.

An actress herself, Williams announced that in honor of what would have been her father's 69th birthday, she would be donating to various homeless shelters.

"Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can," Williams, 30, wrote on Twitter. "Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today."

In a string of follow-up tweets, Williams revealed a number of charities that she'd sent donations to.

The list of organizations included, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Union Rescue Mission, PATH, GLIDE, the San Francisco LGBT Center, and the Midnight Mission.

In one of her tweets, the "Were the World Mine" actress noted that her charges may seem a bit suspicious on paper.

"Also, my credit card company is gonna think something is seriously wrong soon," she joked. "Onwards!"

After making several donations, Williams told fans that she did, in fact, hear from her credit card company.

"Welp, got the 'suspicious activity' email, so gonna have to slow down on 69s and go talk to a robot for a bit," she tweeted. "Gonna go back to being off socials for awhile [sic.] (as I do yearly), but thanks for joining me in honoring Dad (and the number 69) today!"

The star added: "... it was 'nice.'"

Robin died in 2014 by suicide at the age of 63. The coroner's report stated that he was suffering from Lewy body dementia, while his wife said he had Parkinson's disease.